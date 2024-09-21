St. Charles library to showcase local artist

Batavia artist and photographer Hans Kaiser's work will be on display at the St. Charles Public Library through October, 2024. (Provided by the St. Charles Public )

The St. Charles Public Library is hosting an exhibit by Batavia artist and photographer Hans Kaiser now through October.

The exhibit can be seen during library hours, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays at 1 S. 6th Ave.

Kaiser has been photographing still life, nature, architecture, and abstract subjects for over 26 years. He is a graphic artist with an art studio in his home where he creates all kinds of artworks, from sculpture to oil painting.

Kaiser recently produced several pencil drawings and collage pieces that blur the line between abstract and reality, and his photography tends to follow a similar style.

Kaiser studied communications and art at University of Wisconsin-Madison and was immersed in the Chicago art scene while working the Art Institute of Chicago for five years. He now lives in Batavia with his family, two cats and a dog.

The library has been featuring displays of local artists’ works through the Community Artist Gallery program since 1979.

For more information, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.