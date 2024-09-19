New and Returning Programs to Help Older Adults Thrive This Fall

Getting older is something that happens to all of us. The St. Charles Park District’s Adult Activity Center offers programs for older adults with topics important to this stage of life as well as an opportunity to socialize with others in the community.

Sleep is essential for a happy and healthy life, but good rest sometimes can be elusive. A new program titled Master the Science of Sleep will explore issues such as insomnia and sleep apnea and lifestyle practices that can help individuals get the sleep they need.

“Chronic sleep problems can significantly interfere with older adults’ daily activities and reduce their quality of life,” said Lynne Yuill, adult activity center supervisor. “Circadian rhythms change as we age, often leading to disturbances in sleep. Physical and mental health issues can interfere with sleep and retirement may lead to a less structured sleep-wake cycle.”

Led by geriatrician Dr. Ryan Bartkus, this educational program will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.

The popular yearly presentation I’m Turning 65, Now What? covers changes to Society Security and Medicare Parts A, B, C and D. A duo dubbed “The Medicare Ladies” will cover the ins and outs of how and when to apply for these government programs.

“The Medicare Ladies do a wonderful job of explaining the changes each year as well as how to avoid penalties by signing up late,” Yuill said. “Most people who attend are either 64 or 65. However, anyone nearing retirement is welcome.”

The program, which takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, has booklets available for attendees to take home with them.

Am I at Risk for Varicose Veins? will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, and provides information to those experiencing aching or restless legs, pain when standing or cramps in their lower extremities at night. What’s behind varicose veins as well as symptoms and treatments will be covered in this program from the United Vein and Vascular Centers.

Older adults can enjoy lunch with friends at a potluck from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. The main dish will be fried chicken. Those interested in attending are asked to bring a dish to share.

“Folks enjoy gathering together over a meal,” Yuill said. “Staying social and interacting with others are key to reducing loneliness and depression as well as improving emotional, physical and intellectual well-being in older adults.”

Other opportunities to eat and enjoy the company of others include two upcoming Lunch & Learn programs. The first, Aging in Place or is it Time to Move? will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. Coping with Holiday Depression and Stress will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.

All programs listed are for those 50 and older and take place at the Pottawatomie Community Center.

For more information, visit stcparks.org.