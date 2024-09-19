Geneva seeks community input for bicycle-friendly recognition

Geneva History Museum will partner with Mill Race Cyclery to host a bike tour of Geneva, specifically riding through the Fabyan's estate. Geneva is conducting a community bike survey as part of its plan to be recognized as a Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists and to improve bicycle access. (Provided by Geneva History Museum)

The City of Geneva is running a community bike survey as part of its plan to get itself recognized as a Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists.

The survey will be open through Tuesday, Oct. 15 to anyone familiar with biking in Geneva, and it should take about 10 to 15 minutes to complete, according to a news release from the city.

“The city cares about the availability of transportation options that promote a healthy lifestyle and is seeking recognition for its efforts thus far,” said Kevin Stahr, the city’s communications coordinator. “The survey feedback from the community also will help further those efforts going forward.”

The League of American Bicyclists will evaluate the survey and share results with the city this fall. There was no cost to the city for conducting the survey or seeking the recognition, Stahr said.

“We always welcome feedback on how we can improve bicycle access throughout Geneva,” Stahr said. “Outside of the survey, the City’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee is interested in hearing public feedback and fresh ideas.”

Committee meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at the Geneva Public Works Department, 1800 South St., Stahr said.

To fill out the survey, visit surveymonkey.com/r/BFC_2024.

For more information on Geneva’s Bike and Pedestrian Committee, visit geneva.il.us/1523/Bike-Pedestrian-Committee.

To learn more about the League of American Bicyclists, visit bikeleague.org.