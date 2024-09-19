Elgin Community College breaks ground on new $80M manufacturing, tech center

Elgin Community College officials and supporters break ground Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Spartan Drive and McLean Boulevard in Elgin, the site of a new $80 million, 150,000 square foot Manufacturing and Tehcnology Center. The center is expected to open in 2026. (Provided by Elgin Community College.)

As a newly minted dean six years ago at Elgin Community College in Elgin, Cathy Taylor recalled being told there was a wait list of students for the welding class.

Then she was told there was no more room to open up new classrooms for them. And, by the way, no more space for new equipment.

In 2026, there will be room – 150,000 square feet of it in two stories – when the new $80 million Manufacturing and Technology Center opens.

“We must embrace the future of manufacturing and what it means for the future of our industry partners, our students and our community,” Taylor said Wednesday, Sept. 18, speaking to a crowd of about 100 at a ceremony for the center’s groundbreaking.

“In the words of hockey great Wayne Gretzsky – and I’m paraphrasing here – ‘We are skating to where the puck is going to be, not where it’s been,’” said Taylor, who is Dean of Sustainability, Business and Career Technologies.

The new building will provide more space for welding – as well as for HVAC, industrial manufacturing, energy management – and updated programs for industrial processes, mechatronics, pipe welding, renewable energy, robotics and automation.

“These jobs do not require a four-year degree, but more than a high school diploma,” Taylor said. “This building and these programs are ECC’s way of providing education and training opportunities for a skilled, diverse workforce, that will be the next generation of manufacturing for the 21st century.”

The project includes $28.5 million in capital funds from the state, for which State Sen. Cristina Castro, D-Elgin, State Rep. Anna Moeller, D-Elgin and State Sen. Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles all supported.

Castro took a tour of the college and saw first-hand how cramped the facility was for manufacturing and technology classes.

“I was told in order to meet the demand, we’re going to need a new building,” Castro said.

Castro urged her fellow lawmakers to talk to industry partners about the need and demand for a skilled and trained workforce.

State Sen. Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, praised bipartisanship in the General Assembly for securing $29.5 million in state capital funds for the new Manufacturing and Technology Center at Elgin Community College. (Brenda Schory)

“Myself, Sen. DeWitte, Representative Moeller and the rest of my colleagues in the General Assembly worked tirelessly with our governor to approve the funding for this facility,” Castro said.

DeWitte praised bipartisanship to get the capital funding for ECC.

“Our collaboration is proof that when Republicans and Democrats come together, we can all achieve tremendous results,” DeWitte said.

With the addition of this new manufacturing and technology center, ECC will be positioned as a leader in preparing the next generation of skilled professionals, DeWitte said.

“As an ECC alum, I am particularly excited to see my alma mater expanding and enhancing its offerings with cutting edge facilities and programs,” DeWitte said. “This new center will offer state-of-the-art training in critical fields, providing ECC graduates and certificate holders with opportunities to enter well-paying, family-supporting careers. Manufacturing and technology are not just pillars of our economy, they are vital to Illinois’ future.”

Interim ECC President Peggy Heinrich said it was a journey to arrive at the groundbreaking.

“Our mission is to improve people’s lives through learning and, in short, that’s what we’re going to do in the new facility,” Heinrich said. “This building is going to help support the district’s economic development, health and growth and I’m grateful to everyone who has been a part of that journey.”

Lamp Incorporated of Elgin will construct the new facility, as designed by DLA Architects of Itasca, officials said.

Officials said they expect to host a ribbon cutting for the new facility in 2026.