Kane County property transfers: Aug. 12 to 24, 2024

Batavia

Siemens Corp. to Pulte Home Co. LLC, Residence at 1000 McKee St., Batavia, $3 million, Aug. 15.

Mitacek Trust to Ryan J. Trojanowski and Marta Wasilowski, Residence at 1031 Willow Lane, Batavia, $425,000, Aug. 16.

Anthony M. Ravnic to MML Investments LLC, Residence at 1125 Paramount Parkway A, Batavia, $340,000, Aug. 13.

Greg Muhr to Aaron Edward Majerczak, Residence at 1132 Morton St., Batavia, $280,000, Aug. 16.

Virgilija J. Brown to Derek Michael Knuth, Residence at 1147 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia, $410,000, Aug. 14.

Bryan A. Wood to Daniel Wash and Erin D. Wash, Residence at 1331 Davey Drive, Batavia, $710,000, Aug. 19.

Zhichao Li to Andrew and Rachel Seidel, Residence at 1429 Challenge Road, Batavia, $550,000, Aug. 19.

Curtis Trust to Samantha and Kelli Munroe, Residence at 1712 Carlstedt Drive, Batavia, $370,000, Aug. 16.

Simon C. Walls to Stonebridge Orb LLC, Residence at 2006 Stuttle Road, Batavia, $405,000, Aug. 13.

Kevin J. Knecht to Fred E. Toms Jr. and Laura S. Toms, Residence at 2367 Hill Lane, Batavia, $745,000, Aug. 13.

Kendall Partners Limited to Classic Investments LLC, Residence at 242 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia, $200,000, Aug. 16.

Keith H. Clayton to Edward Herbert Jr., Residence at 305 Ozier Drive, Batavia, $406,500, Aug. 19.

Anthem Properties LLC to Christian V. Correa, Residence at 312 S. Van Buren St., Batavia, $376,500, Aug. 14.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Marissa Miller and Brian Smith, Residence at 337 Freedlund Course, Batavia, $558,500, Aug. 15.

Jeffrey C. Kegerris to Barbara J. and Benedict M. Bussman, Residence at 34W288 Sunset Drive, Batavia, $625,000, Aug. 12.

Carol M. Anderson to Matthew Winecke and Jennifer Fitzgibbon, Residence at 468 Sunset Drive, Batavia, $300,000, Aug. 15.

David A. Blasi to Mary Tortorici, Residence at 481 Mill St., Batavia, $312,500, Aug. 12.

Elizabeth M. Vergara to Jon P. Bukantis and Sarah R. Cowely, Residence at 704 Nordic Court, Batavia, $422,500, Aug. 14.

Deborah R. Canfarelli to Nickelson Joint Tenancy Trust, Residence at 707 McKee St., Batavia, $290,500, Aug. 14.

Elburn

Heidi E. Ratini to Jose F. Chavez Vieyra, Residence at 1050 Veteran Ave., Elburn, $399,000, Aug. 19.

Alyssa Barrutia to Jose and Jenna Miranda, Residence at 1168 Walker Court, Elburn, $465,000, Aug. 12.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Nicholas and Alyssa Bond, Residence at 1203 Corrigan St., Elburn, $330,000, Aug. 19.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Mengqi Xu and Kimberly Marie Xu, Residence at 1501 Collins Drive, Elburn, $517,500, Aug. 19.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Marissa Salazar and Xavier R. Salazar, Residence at 255 Davidson Drive, Elburn, $470,000, Aug. 19.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Korey A. Beaver, Residence at 264 Davidson Drive, Elburn, $490,000, Aug. 16.

Taylor L. Downer to Toellen Trust, Residence at 2N989 Beith Road, Elburn, $535,000, Aug. 15.

George Sommerfeld to Jacob Carlton and Michelle Marie Leine, Residence at 43W735 Willow Creek Drive, Elburn, $640,000, Aug. 12.

Lourdes Blacksmith to John and Carrie Denicolo, Residence at 710 Elizabeth St., Elburn, $550,000, Aug. 19.

Jack W. Shouba Trust to Victoria E. Jozef, Residence at 840 Weston Court, Elburn, $411,500, Aug. 14.

Kevin Rex Orr to Ryan M. and Hannah A. Dixon, Residence at 875 Simpson Ave., Elburn, $495,000, Aug. 15.

Geneva

Filemon Naranjo to Alexander Tarnow and Melissa Kneisley, Residence at 0S543 Brannon Lane, Geneva, $555,000, Aug. 15.

Werich Trust to Jacob W. and Kathryn A. Augustine, Residence at 1070 Ashbury Court, Geneva, $540,000, Aug. 13.

James E. Johnston to Stephen Matre, Residence at 18 Wakefield Lane, Geneva, $534,000, Aug. 13.

Prachi Lokhande to Keith David Ruzomberka and Tara Leckey Mcpheron Ruzomberka, Residence at 212 West St., Geneva, $592,000, Aug. 12.

Jon F. Barr Jr. to Kirstin L. Liberatore, Residence at 228 N Fourth St., Geneva, $850,000, Aug. 13.

Frankenthal Trust to Elizabeth Story, Residence at 2334 Brookway Drive, Geneva, $505,000, Aug. 16.

Timothy J. Donofrio to Desirae M. Klimek and Wesley D. Swingley, Residence at 370 Westhaven Circle, Geneva, $577,000, Aug. 15.

Joshuua A. Snodgrass to James and Melissa Plodzien, Residence at 39W108 Weaver Lane, Geneva, $520,000, Aug. 13.

Dean Anderson to Paul K. Jennrich and Bridget Jennrich, Residence at 39W160 Preston Circle, Geneva, $545,000, Aug. 13.

James G. Oleary to Josh and Jennifer Snodgrass, Residence at 39W932 Berkshire Court, Geneva, $585,000, Aug. 13.

Joanna J. Meliunas to Edwin C. Cordova and Fernanda Decampos Marra, Residence at 489 Prairieview Drive, Geneva, $652,500, Aug. 16.

Maple Park

Cushing Trust to John Novotny and Valerie A. Durant, Residence at 2N965 Francis Road, Maple Park, $675,000, Aug. 12.

C & M Real Investments LLC to Nicholas E. Lambert and Heather Furlong, Residence at 415 Main St., Maple Park, $196,000, Aug. 16.

North Aurora

Robert Miller to Lorinda Williams, Residence at 1657 Waterford Road, North Aurora, $280,000, Aug. 12.

Stachura Trust to Margaret Tellone, Residence at 212 Timber Oaks Drive, North Aurora, $335,000, Aug. 14.

James A. Snyder to Aaron C. and Allison R. Smith, Residence at 375 Wildwood Drive, North Aurora, $405,000, Aug. 14.

Cristina A. Morales to Rachelle Ventura, Residence at 401 Sharon Lane, North Aurora, $445,000, Aug. 13.

Doty Joint Trust to Sally Guzman Perez, Residence at 623 Bennett Drive, North Aurora, $810,000, Aug. 12.

Deroncia Everett to Joseph Christopher Melone and Cherilynn Melone, Residence at 624 Stewart Ave., North Aurora, $456,500, Aug. 14.

St. Charles

Biff LLC to Three Gingers LLC, Residence at 106 E Main St., St. Charles, $925,000, Aug. 14.

Robinson Trust to William and Sandy Southwell, Residence at 112 N 4th Ave., St. Charles, $510,000, Aug. 16.

Zdan Trust to Michael A. Meuer, Residence at 12 Lakewood Circle, St. Charles, $450,000, Aug. 15.

Grzywa Trust to Rafael Sanchez Galvan and Reina Sanchez, Residence at 2010 Oak St., St. Charles, $332,000, Aug. 16.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Elisa A. Geisheimer, Residence at 217 Charlestowne Lake Drive, St. Charles, $460,000, Aug. 16.

Alex R. Schroeder to Jordan and Jessica Leskovisek, Residence at 259 Sunbury Drive, St. Charles, $565,000, Aug. 14.

Loreen Boult to Kent and Lynnette Johnson, Residence at 283 Birch Lane, St. Charles, $390,000, Aug. 16.

Tracey Trust to Chelsea E. Naunheim and Jonathan M. Gargul, Residence at 299 Fairhaven Drive, St. Charles, $588,000, Aug. 15.

Stacy Gulden to Kurt Joseph Krapfl and Rachel Claire Zero, Residence at 35W370 Oak Lane, St. Charles, $250,000, Aug. 19.

Ryan John Kleckner to Freddy R. Hansford, Residence at 40W613 Longshadow Lane, St. Charles, $560,000, Aug. 15.

Christine Brauer to Juliana Giacopelli and Carl Wild, Residence at 40W748 Ellis Johnson Lane, St. Charles, $92,000, Aug. 12.

Haegeland 2003 Trust to William E. Clancy Jr. and Kelly J. Clancy, Residence at 41W070 Brown Road, St. Charles, $1 million, Aug. 14.

Kristen L. Russell to Ronald J. and Amy T. Caruso, Residence at 42W034 Oak Hill Drive, St. Charles, $899,000, Aug. 13.

Joseph M. Blase to James S. Dieckhoff and Meredith G. Wolff, Residence at 43W981 Fox Hill Court, St. Charles, $460,000, Aug. 16.

Teofil Wilk to Nicholas Hartland and Demi Heiss, Residence at 6N107 River Drive, St. Charles, $530,000, Aug. 15.

James K. Ward to Randall P. and Dawn M. Greene, Residence at 6N341 Prairie Valley Drive, St. Charles, $730,000, Aug. 15.

Jarett J. Chorzempa to Tiffany R. Simoncelli and Andrew Vock, Residence at 702 S. 11th Ave., St. Charles, $400,000, Aug. 14.

Jamie D. Sabau to Mark J. and Brianne R. Szott, Residence at 7N985 Columbine W., St. Charles, $835,000, Aug. 19.

Glenn Hayward Trust to O Reilly Trust, Residence at 909 King Edward Ave., St. Charles, $660,000, Aug. 15.

South Elgin

Calatlantic Group LLC to Michal Kupiec, Residence at 1079 Atterberg Road, South Elgin, $345,500, Aug. 22.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Ravish B. Patel, Residence at 1081 Atterberg Road, South Elgin, $365,000, Aug. 24.

Chad James Cassinelli to Nicholas A. Reese, Residence at 11 Lincoln Court, South Elgin, $375,000, Aug. 24.

James McBride to Jennifer M. Godinez, Residence at 115 Ione Drive E., South Elgin, $300,000, Aug. 24.

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Ivan Bohorquez and Hannah Elizabeth Diane Bohorquez, Residence at 1313 Endicott Road, South Elgin, $495,500, Aug. 22.

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Jeremy and Sthephany Peterson, Residence at 1325 Comstock Road, South Elgin, $469,000, Aug. 15.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Praveen Kumar Verma and Shreya Rajput, Residence at 165 Railway Drive, South Elgin, $578,000, Aug. 24.

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Perweshwar Singh Chauhan, Residence at 1881 Harwood Ave., South Elgin, $704,000, Aug. 19.

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Ikhianosen A. Indiamaowei and Ebiobowei N. Indiamaowei, Residence at 1885 Harwood Ave., South Elgin, $661,500, Aug. 22.

Jacqueline Nicole Brunelle to Megan E. Erhart, Residence at 225 Nicole Drive D., South Elgin, $260,000, Aug. 14.

James A. Wescott to Quinn E. Post, Residence at 236 Nicole Drive C., South Elgin, $275,000, Aug. 24.

Kendall Partners Limited to Lawrence Edward Novak, Residence at 296 N. Collins St., South Elgin, $315,000, Aug. 24.

Daniel Chavez to Catherine Elizabeth Konik, Residence at 403 Lowell Drive, South Elgin, $275,000, Aug. 14.

David Garcia to Pablo and Leticia Garcia, Residence at 482 Lowell Drive, South Elgin, $185,000, Aug. 14.

Jenna Miranda to Erick Saklak, Residence at 5 Fairfax Court, South Elgin, $385,500, Aug. 22.

Svetlana Petkova to Philip J. Ivey and Lillian Rebekah Ivey, Residence at 612 Waters Edge Drive, South Elgin, $720,000, Aug. 22.

Sharon R. Rublee to Allison Bixler, Residence at 655 Kenilworth Ave., South Elgin, $240,000, Aug. 19.

Stephen Marcoux to Jennifer M. Riley, Residence at 798 Pleasant Drive, South Elgin, $550,000, Aug. 19.

Sugar Grove

Eric Wehrli to Nikko Giovanni Parisi and Emma Lowe Parisi, Residence at 1170 Dorr Drive, Sugar Grove, $410,000, Aug. 24.

Keith E. Durkin to Ryan Harreld and Jenna Rae Taylor Egan, Residence at 261 Capitol Drive D., Sugar Grove, $275,000, Aug. 23.

Harner Family Properties Inc. to Scott A. Jesseman, Residence at 44W300 Wheeler Road, Sugar Grove, $199,000, Aug. 15.

Adams Weems to Robert J. and Sandra J. Wagner, Residence at 771 Black Walnut Court, Sugar Grove, $632,000, Aug. 15.

Carl L. Wegman to Steven C. and Amanda D. Kuk, Residence at 8 Cedar Gate Circle, Sugar Grove, $525,000, Aug. 22.