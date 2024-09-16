Geneva’s Delnor gets new boss: Emily Jakacki

Northwestern Medicine has named Emily Jakacki as President of Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, a 159-bed hospital in Geneva, officials announced in a news release.

Jakacki brings more than 16 years of healthcare experience, most recently serving as vice president of operations at Advocate Aurora Health.

“I am excited to join Northwestern Medicine and honored to lead a hospital with such a strong connection to the community,” Jakacki said in the release. “Delnor’s dedication to providing exceptional healthcare is inspiring and I look forward to building on this foundation. Together, we will continue to deliver high-quality, compassionate care, innovate and grow Delnor’s reputation as a destination for clinical excellence in Kane County.”

Previously, Jakacki held a regional leadership role at Advocate, overseeing ambulatory and service lines across three hospitals, managing more than 900 physicians and clinicians and leading key areas such as cancer, neurosciences, and cardiology, according to the release.

She also held leadership positions at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she led service lines in cancer, neurosciences, orthopedics and cardiology.

President and CEO of Northwestern Memorial HealthCare Dr. Howard Chrisman said in the release that, with her wealth of operational and strategic leadership, “Emily is well-suited to lead Delnor Hospital in its continued pursuit to deliver top-decile care and an exceptional patient experience.”

“Under Emily’s leadership, Delnor will build upon its long legacy of providing world-class care at the highest levels of safety, quality and patient engagement to the communities we serve,” Chrisman said in the release.

Originally from the Detroit area, Jakacki earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Pennsylvania.

She played lacrosse all four years at Penn, a sport she continues to coach today.

Jakacki and her husband, Tom, have lived in Chicago for more than 20 years and have three daughters.