Batavia Park District to host third annual Pints by the Pond Craft Beer Festival

An attendee at Batavia Park District's Pints by the Pond Craft Beer Festival receives a beer to taste. The third annual festival will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. (Photo provided by Batavia Park District )

The Batavia Park District’s third annual Pints by the Pond Craft Beer Festival, for ages 21 and older, will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Peg Bond Center at Batavia Riverwalk for an afternoon of enjoying small-batch beer, live music and food trucks.

Attendees can try samples from over a dozen local breweries, including returning favorites 93 Octane Brewery, Around the Bend Beer Co., Sturdy Shelter Brewing and many more. New to the event this year are Foxes Den Medery and Stockholm’s Brewery, according to a news release from the park district.

“It’s always such a fun community-focused event,” said Oliver Bulley, general manager of Sturdy Shelter Brewing, in the release. “In 2022, we showcased a beer we collaborated on with Brother Chimp Brewing and last year we teamed up with Grainology for a 2023 collab. This [year], all three of us will be vendors at the event showcasing our beers. It’s always fun to connect with our neighbors in business and our neighbors who support us.”

Three attendees at a past Pints by the Pond festival click their beer-tasting glasses together. The 2024 festival will feature over a dozen breweries, as well as two new ones. (Photo provided by Batavia Park District)

The event is sponsored by Genesis Integrative Medicine and Waubonsee Community College. There is a limited number of tickets available, and if the event sells out tickets will not be sold at the festival, according to the release.

Tickets range from $10 to $60, depending on ticket type.

“The advantage of a smaller event is that it’s a more relaxed atmosphere,” said Nathaniel Jarosz, Batavia Park District Athletic Supervisor and event organizer, in the release. “You’re not constantly waiting in line to sample beer; you can enjoy it at a leisurely pace and there’s even time to talk to the brewers and like-minded beer lovers about the samplings.”

With a VIP ticket, event attendees enter at 1 p.m. and have their first choice of tastings, Jarosz said in the release.

“Some vendors only have a few bottles specifically for VIP-hour that don’t last until general admission opens,” Jarosz said in the release.

There will also be live music provided by Prairie Station Acoustic Duo, a modern country band that covers country favorites, plus beloved ʼ80s and ʼ90s tunes. Food will also be available for purchase from Fernando’s Street Kitchen and Billy Bricks Pizza, according to the release.

A pair stands together at a past Pints by the Pond festival holding beer-tasting glasses. The 2024 event will feature live music by Prairie Station Acoustic Duo, and food trucks will be on site. (Photo provided by Batavia Park District )

“Pints by the Pond has been great since year one,” said Batavia resident Kyle Hempel. “It is a fun way to meet people from the area while enjoying time with friends and neighbors and supporting the community.”

The event also draws attendees from all over the suburbs and showcases Batavia’s community of brewers, as well as brewers in Geneva, St. Charles and surrounding suburbs, according to the release.

“It’s really cool to see folks from outside of Batavia see what our great town has to offer,” Bulley said in the release. “The Riverwalk is such a beautiful space, and we just love sharing it with people we know and love meeting other beer drinkers and brewers.”

Peg Bond Center is located at 151 N. Island Ave.

For more information, call 630-879-5235 or visit bataviaparks.org.