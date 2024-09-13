ECC to host event on first-responder careers

LifeNet was requested Wednesday, June 30, 2021, following a collision between a small passenger vehicle and bicyclist at the intersection of Dean Street and Lucas Road south of Woodstock. Elgin Community College Center for Emergency Services is hosting an information session and open house for those interested in first responder careers. A LifeNet helicopter will land for tours at noon Saturday, Sept. 14, weather permitting. (Alex Vucha for Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

Elgin Community College Center for Emergency Services is hosting an informational session and open house for prospective students and families interested in learning more about becoming a first responder.

The informational session will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, followed by a community open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 815 E. Plank Road, Burlington, officials announced in a news release.

Weather permitting, a LifeNet helicopter will land at noon and be open for tours.

Attendees can explore and take photos in a fire engine or police car, see demonstrations of fire, police and paramedic equipment in use and watch firefighters in training at a burn tower, the release stated.

Partner fire and police agencies will also be represented at the event, Algonquin and South Elgin police and DuPage County Sheriff; Burlington, DeKalb, East Dundee, Hampshire, Hanover Park, South Elgin, Sycamore and Hoffman Estates fire and Hanover Township Emergency Services.

This family-friendly event is also open to families with children who would like to see the equipment and the training.

“We are excited to open our world up to the community so they can see what ECC’s Center for Emergency Services is all about,” Ronald Two Bulls stated in the release. He is senior director of academic programming and public safety training. “Our dedicated staff, successful programs, state-of-the-art facilities, and our multiple fire and police department partners are here to showcase what a career in emergency services really looks like and how we are dedicated to our communities.”

Those interested in the information session must register at elgin.edu/ces to ensure enough seats and materials are available.

No registration is required for the open house.

The Municipal Training Academy was formally launched at the ECC Center for Emergency Services last November, the release stated.

Enrollment for fall 2019 was 152 students, while this fall, enrollment is at 287 students.

The academy has expanded the center’s role to accommodate municipal organizations in their education and training needs.

Courses in all disciplines of local government administration and public safety are now offered.