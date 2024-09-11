September 11, 2024
US Rep. Underwood proposes Baby Changing on Board Act to benefit families and children

By Shaw Local News Network
State Representative Lauren Underwood visited Pace’s bus depot to present a check for $826,779 for Pace’s expansion of electric buses on Monday July 1, 2024 in Plainfield.

State Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, visited Pace’s bus depot to present a check for $826,779 for Pace’s expansion of electric buses on Monday July 1, 2024 in Plainfield. Underwood proposed the Baby Changing on Board Act to install baby-changing stations in Amtrak train bathrooms. (Gary Middendorf)

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, introduced the Baby Changing on Board Act, a bipartisan effort co-led by Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-New Jersey, and Sens. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee.

The act would require Amtrak trains to address their lack of adequate baby-changing stations by installing them in all accessible restrooms and posting clear signage, according to a news release from Underwood’s office.

“Families traveling on Amtrak deserve to have access to basic facilities to care for their kids and babies,” Underwood said in the release. “Whether it’s a short trip on the Illinois Zephyr or the Lincoln Service, or a cross-country journey from Chicago to Los Angeles, parents and caregivers should have peace of mind knowing they can care for their infants in a clean, accessible, and safe environment.”

The Baby Changing on Board Act is endorsed by A Better Balance, MomsRising Together and the National Women’s Law Center.

