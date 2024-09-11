US Rep. Underwood proposes Baby Changing on Board Act to benefit families and children

State Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, visited Pace’s bus depot to present a check for $826,779 for Pace’s expansion of electric buses on Monday July 1, 2024 in Plainfield. Underwood proposed the Baby Changing on Board Act to install baby-changing stations in Amtrak train bathrooms. (Gary Middendorf)

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, introduced the Baby Changing on Board Act, a bipartisan effort co-led by Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-New Jersey, and Sens. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee.

The act would require Amtrak trains to address their lack of adequate baby-changing stations by installing them in all accessible restrooms and posting clear signage, according to a news release from Underwood’s office.

“Families traveling on Amtrak deserve to have access to basic facilities to care for their kids and babies,” Underwood said in the release. “Whether it’s a short trip on the Illinois Zephyr or the Lincoln Service, or a cross-country journey from Chicago to Los Angeles, parents and caregivers should have peace of mind knowing they can care for their infants in a clean, accessible, and safe environment.”

The Baby Changing on Board Act is endorsed by A Better Balance, MomsRising Together and the National Women’s Law Center.