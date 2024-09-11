Batavia’s Books Between Bites series announces 36th season lineup

Batavia Public Library’s Books Between Bites program will be hosted from noon to 1 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month through May 2025 in the Founders Room of the Batavia Public Library, at 10 S. Batavia Ave. (Photo Provided by Batavia Public Library)

Batavia’s monthly noontime book program, Books Between Bites, announced the lineup for its 36th season, beginning Thursday, Sept. 19.

The free series is held from noon to 1 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month, September through May, at the Batavia Public Library at 10 S. Batavia Ave. The programs are held in the Founders Room on the main level of the library. They are open to the public and reservations are not required.

Guests are invited to bring their lunch and eat as they enjoy the programs. Lunch items, beverages and baked goods can be purchased at Flyleaf Bakery Cafe, located just inside the library next to the meeting room, and can be pre-ordered for pick-up just before each program by calling 331-302-3480.

The 2024-2025 season lineup is as follows:

Sept. 19: Sue Campbell will open the season by exploring “Cheaper by the Dozen,” by Frank B. Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey. Campbell’s program will invite attendees to jump into Foolish Carriage with the Gilbreth clan and enjoy the rewards and frustrations of growing up in their unique family.

by Frank B. Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey. Campbell’s program will invite attendees to jump into Foolish Carriage with the Gilbreth clan and enjoy the rewards and frustrations of growing up in their unique family. Oct. 17: Mayor Jeff Schielke will share highlights of John Dillon’s new book, “Batavia Water Utility History.” Dillon recently retired as superintendent of Batavia’s water and sewer department. The Mayor also will share Mary Conde Wilson’s 1894 article on autumn in Batavia. Wilson was the daughter of CB Conde and a local writer in the 1890s.

Nov. 21: Batavia resident and author Randall Niznick will host a program honoring veterans and share details of his memoir “In Service to Others: A US Navy Seabee’s Journey.” His books will be available for sale and signing.

“In Service to Others: A US Navy Seabee’s Journey.” His books will be available for sale and signing. Dec. 12: The December program will be hosted one week early with naturalist Valerie Blaine discussing the book “The End of Night: Searching for Natural Darkness in an Age of Artificial Light” by Paul Bogard. Blaine will explore Bogard’s description of how artificial light has impacted ecology, human health, and cultural traditions since the invention of the light bulb.

by Paul Bogard. Blaine will explore Bogard’s description of how artificial light has impacted ecology, human health, and cultural traditions since the invention of the light bulb. Jan. 16: Batavia resident and retired history teacher Karl Bruhn will return to the program to share “Unique Structures of Fabyan Forest Preserve and Their Fascinating Stories.” Bruhn will share stories about the nationally-known Villa and other structures in and around the Villa, dating back to the days of Colonel Fabyan. This program will lead into the February program.

Feb. 20: Director of the Fabyan Villa Museum and Japanese Garden Vivien Lasken will discuss the book, “The Woman Who Smashed Codes” by Jason Fagone. The book shares the story of Elizebeth Smith Friedman, who worked for eccentric millionaire Colonel George Fabyan in Geneva for several years.

March 20: National sports commentator and former ESPN writer and analyst Lester Munson will discuss Keith O’Brien’s book, “ Charlie Hustle: The Rise and Fall of Pete Rose.” Munson will share his thoughts on this account of the life of one of the most fascinating figures in sports history.

Keith O’Brien’s book, Charlie Hustle: The Rise and Fall of Pete Rose.” Munson will share his thoughts on this account of the life of one of the most fascinating figures in sports history. April 10: The April program will be hosted one week early with Batavia Historical Society President Dan Hoefler discussing the book “Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer” by James L. Swanson. Hoefler will discuss the book’s account of the manhunt for John Wilkes Booth.

May 15: The 2024-25 season will end with retired Batavia teachers Kathy Hubbard and Linda Sullivan discussing the book”The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt. They will discuss how the book explains the progression of declining mental health in youth in the era of smartphones, big technology and exposure to social media.

There will be time for Q&A and discussion at the end of each presentation.

Books Between Bites was established in Batavia in 1987 by the late Lee C. and Betty Moorehead. The program has been continued by their daughter, Becky Hoag, in partnership and co-sponsorship with the Batavia Public Library.

For more information about Books Between Bites, visit booksbetweenbites.com, where a complete schedule and description of each program can be found, as well as printable season schedule. Printed season schedules are available at the library.