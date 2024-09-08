St. Charles Public Library to partner with League of Women Voters for online psychology discussion

St. Charles Public Library, in partnership with the League of Women Voters, will hold an online discussion from Dan Simons, co-author of "Nobody's Fool: Why We Get Taken In and What We Can Do About It," and psychology professor at University of Illinois, from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024.

St. Charles Public Library will partner with the League of Women Voters of Illinois Mis/Disinformation Task Force to host a talk with Dan Simons, a psychology professor at the University of Illinois, from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, via Zoom.

Simons is co-author of “Nobody’s Fool: Why We Get Taken In and What We Can Do About It,” as well as the 2010 New York Times bestseller, “The Invisible Gorilla: How Our Intuitions Deceive Us.” He has also published more than 100 scholarly papers, and focuses his research on the limits of awareness and memory, according to a news release from the library.

Simons has won awards for his teaching and mentoring, and he currently teaches undergraduate statistics and graduate courses on research practices, speaking and writing for broad audiences and special topics related to attention and awareness, including a course on psychology and magic, according to the release.

To register, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.

The library is located at 1 S. Sixth Ave.