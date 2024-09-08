Kane County property transfers: July 30 to Aug. 7, 2024

Batavia

Berg Trust to Mark A. and Jodi L. Carter, Residence at 0S581 Skyline Drive, Batavia, $625,000, July 30.

Gregory J. Bertha to Robert J. Hansen and George Sommerfeld, Residence at 0S846 Skyline Drive, Batavia, $580,000, Aug. 2.

Paul Spencer to Kyle and Linnea Omholt, Residence at 0S888 Wenmoth Road, Batavia, $675,000, Aug. 5.

Shallan Ashley Garrett to Ian Schelich and Kelly Davis, Residence at 1001 North Ave., Batavia, $440,500, Aug. 5.

Ronald R. Perry to Michael and Allison Clarke, Residence at 1111 Clover Court, Batavia, $475,000, Aug. 2.

James J. Suess to Kenneth R. and Brittany A. Glaysher, Residence at 1113 Ward Road, Batavia, $585,000, Aug. 2.

Sara K. Morley to Tara M. Mcdermott and Alejandro Romero, Residence at 1161 Pine St., Batavia, $405,000, Aug. 2.

Deborah L. Sawyer to Andrew Carlson and Yue Hu, Residence at 1255 Newton Ave., Batavia, $490,000, Aug. 1.

Lynn Lindquist to Michael and Karen Greenholt, Residence at 1322 Clybourne St. 40-4, Batavia, $326,500, Aug. 1.

Michael L. Thurow to Peter C. and Judith J. Scholten, Residence at 1654 Derby Drive, Batavia, $555,000, Aug. 2.

Samuel Poelker to Jesus Ivan Avila Hernandez and Narmy Janet Urueta Ferrer, Residence at 211 N. Batavia Ave., Batavia, $365,000, Aug. 1.

Batavia Buildings LLC to Betsy Lynn Tate and Jessica L. Tate, Residence at 328 Elm St., Batavia, $300,000, Aug. 2.

James Turnell to AAF Trust, Residence at 368 Thorne St., Batavia, $778,000, Aug. 5.

Jeff Franklin to Ryan and Paige Roszkowiak, Residence at 405 Wolcott Lane, Batavia, $375,000, July 31.

Daniel Sutter to Christopher M. and Mary Ginder, Residence at 535 Houston St., Batavia, $385,000, July 31.

Bonny Luck to Kendall Partners Limited, Residence at 723 Morton St., Batavia, $180,000, Aug. 7.

Alfredo Jarillo to Mucio and Sofia Gasca, Residence at 774 E Wilson St., Batavia, $175,000, Aug. 7.

Campton Hills

Zubrod Trust to Chris J. and Kathryn A. Sandbothe, Residence at 39W447 Woodgate Road, Campton Hills, $610,000, Aug. 2.

Elburn

Calatlantic Group LLC to Andrew and Pieto Camamo, Residence at 1448 Collins Drive, Elburn, $450,000, July 30.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Naseer Ahmad and Yasmeen Tabassum, Residence at 1472 Collins Drive, Elburn, $480,000, Aug. 7.

Bryan L. Peterson to Karen D. Gatewood, Residence at 223 Ream Drive, Elburn, $394,000, Aug. 2.

Christopher M. Piemonte to Christopher M. Piemonte, Residence at 309 W. Shannon St., Elburn, $160,000, Aug. 1.

Lester L. Johnson to Jorrod and Kaitlyn A. Lichty, Residence at 41W260 Sylvan Dr., Elburn, $515,000, Aug. 6.

Ann M. Bindseil to Ramae L. Edwards, Residence at 533 S. Main St., Elburn, $380,000, Aug. 2.

David Broz to Justin A. and Kelly N. Allsop, Residence at 580 Cambridge Ave., Elburn, $375,000, Aug. 5.

Constantine H. Fotopoulos to Jeffrey A. and Charlene M. Reader, Residence at 722 Tiller St., Elburn, $379,000, July 30.

Geneva

Kristen K. W. Ruiz to Kathryn Jaderholm, Residence at 1673 Washington Court, Geneva, $285,000, Aug. 6.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co., Trustee to Sarah Mejia, Residence at 1949 Gary Lane, Geneva, $80,000, Aug. 7.

Packer Muti Trust to Kathryn J. Krivacek, Residence at 1S074 W. Burnham Lane, Geneva, $555,000, July 31.

Edward R. Charhut to Hart Trust, Residence at 2528 Heritage Court, Geneva, $355,000, Aug. 6.

James R. Starai to Kevin and Jessica Foerschler, Residence at 3333 Hillcrest Road, Geneva, $775,000, Aug. 1.

Colin P. McCaffrey to Frazier Joint Trust, Residence at 38W598 Berquist Drive, Geneva, $1 million, Aug. 2.

Gehan Flanders to David Turner and Meliha Pudilovic, Residence at 39W275 Sheldon Lane, Geneva, $670,000, Aug. 6.

Jodi L. Faivre to Bradley and Dana Barrett, Residence at 39W473 N. Hyde Park, Geneva, $525,000, July 31.

Boyle Trust to Craig Anderson Jr. and Cassandra Anderson, Residence at 503 N. Glengarry Drive, Geneva, $410,000, Aug. 7.

Sean J. Callahan to Mackenzie James Tracey and Erica Patricia Miller, Residence at 611 Dodson St., Geneva, $407,000, Aug. 6.

Joseph N. Ehrmann to Karen and Michael Acklin, Residence at 691 Nelson Court, Geneva, $405,000, Aug. 2.

Kevin M. Gallagher to Alexander D. and Katie L. Bertheau, Residence at 701 Peck Road, Geneva, $1.3 million, July 30.

Frazier Joint Trust to Catherine A. Rossi, Residence at 780 Lewis Road, Geneva, $542,000, Aug. 7.

Keim Dev Limited to William J. and Terri E. Forst, Residence at 876 Samantha Circle, Geneva, $898,000, Aug. 1.

North Aurora

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Trebes Trust, Residence at 1009 Homerton Blvd., North Aurora, $465,000, Aug. 7.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Marin Gonzalez, Residence at 290 Ridley St., North Aurora, $385,000, Aug. 6.

Sheng Qin Guo Trust to Saul Lopez and Indira Pacheco, Residence at 411 E. Victoria Circle, North Aurora, $295,000, Aug. 1.

Moira Buldini to Riley J. Vines and Nicole Dinello, Residence at 52 Johnson Court, North Aurora, $312,500, July 31.

McCue Builders Inc., to Daniel A. Belman and Monica Contreras, Residence at 525 Moose Lake Ave., North Aurora, $638,000, Aug. 2.

Bennett Trust to Jose Anibal Gonzalez and Aimee Gloria Gonzalez, Residence at 558 Slaker Court, North Aurora, $440,000, Aug. 2.

Michael Daniei Buckley Trust to Scott D. Evans and Mary T. Swade, Residence at 668 Western Drive, North Aurora, $561,500, Aug. 1.

Kimberly Waldock to Ines Zadro, Residence at 719 E. Victoria Circle, North Aurora, $222,000, Aug. 2.

St. Charles

Hurrle Trust to Ahern Trust, Residence at 1209 S. Fourth St., St. Charles, $876,000, Aug. 6.

State Bank of Geneva Trustee to Joshua Conlon, Residence at 1215 S. Third St., St. Charles, $301,500, Aug. 6.

George L. Coker to Brendan J. Milnamow and Alison R. Torghele, Residence at 1610 S. Tyler Road, St. Charles, $330,000, Aug. 5.

Vincent A. Badali to Lindsay McNally and Douglas Putz, Residence at 1612 Ronzheimer Ave., St. Charles, $386,500, Aug. 5.

Lee E. Snook to Lois Faith Neale, Residence at 1811 Waverly Circle, St. Charles, $570,000, July 31.

Dave Ryan to Kevin Patrick McKeown and Morgan Elizabeth Nieman, Residence at 1910 Bluegrass Court, St. Charles, $725,000, Aug. 2.

Maley Trust to Christian L. Zehelein and Patricia E. Spellmire, Residence at 247 Chasse Circle, St. Charles, $500,000, Aug. 5.

Ward E. Brady III to Stephen Christopher Collins and Mary Claire Collins, Residence at 2703 Turnberry Road, St. Charles, $850,000, July 30.

Jerome Kotel to Victor M. and Katherine S. Walczak, Residence at 3015 Majestic Oaks Drive, St. Charles, $799,000, Aug. 6.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Miguel Angel Garcia and Minhee Bae, Residence at 304 Basin Court, St. Charles, $390,000, July 30.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Deepakkumar and Yogitaben Patel, Residence at 314 Basin Court, St. Charles, $391,000, Aug. 6.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Yadira Perez, Residence at 316 Basin Court, St. Charles, $389,000, July 30.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Luigardo Jose Heredia Aponte and Paola Simonne Lopez Vasquez, Residence at 318 Basin Court, St. Charles, $370,000, Aug. 5.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Phyllis Hei Yi Nezu, Residence at 322 Basin Court, St. Charles, $421,500, July 31.

Zhuwei Wu to James Silvio Scatchell and Luci Elvira Jarqui Reza, Residence at 3385 Renard Lane, St. Charles, $380,000, Aug. 5.

Lance Byers to Matthew D. and Christa M. Winthers, Residence at 36W060 River Grange Road, St. Charles, $740,000, July 31.

Timothy Wightman to Ryan and Kelly Room, Residence at 38W090 Heritage Oaks Drive, St. Charles, $1.1 million, Aug. 6.

Darran Moxon to Anthony Morales and Stephanie Avalos, Residence at 40W793 Burlington Road, St. Charles, $520,000, Aug. 5.

Christopher Sandbothe to Craig Reinert and Ashley Vogler, Residence at 501 15th Court, St. Charles, $455,000, Aug. 1.

Thomas J. Wakolbinger to Aaron Richard and Jill Lynn Levenhagen, Residence at 5N622 Lostview Lane, St. Charles, $575,000, Aug. 2.

Lisa M. Kloc to Maria J. Cervantes Rodriguez, Residence at 6N288 Whitmore Circle E, St. Charles, $320,000, July 30.

Laura E. Wilken to Joshua David Behr and Haley Zoller, Residence at 6N385 Whitmore Circle C, St. Charles, $320,000, Aug. 2.

U.S. Bank N.A. Trustee to Liberty Assets 102 LLC, Residence at 6N925 Riverside Drive, St. Charles, $183,000, Aug. 6.

Derick E. Winston Jr. to Salmah Shamas and Erik Cuchna, Residence at 7N182 Whispering Trail, St. Charles, $640,000, Aug. 2.

Michael C. Kizman to Kyle and Ashley Jansen, Residence at 7N325 Windsor Drive, St. Charles, $205,000, Aug. 2.

Mary D. Baginski to Paul Dennison Jasper, Residence at 803 S. Second St., St. Charles, $260,000, Aug. 1.

South Elgin

Jason Vassallo to Shreyank Kalpeshkumar Patel and Prinkal Shreyank Patel, Residence at 125 S. Pointe Ave., South Elgin, $651,000, Aug. 6.

M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Mattson Joint Tenancy Trust, Residence at 1308 Comstock Road, South Elgin, $490,000, Aug. 1.

M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Natalie B. and Giovanni Mancini, Residence at 131 Kingsport Drive, South Elgin, $383,000, Aug. 2.

Dennis L. Haton to Benito and Martina Romo, Residence at 1427 S. Blackhawk Circle, South Elgin, $380,500, July 31.

Brian Bisek to Jay Patel, Residence at 1654 Deer Pointe Drive, South Elgin, $345,000, Aug. 1.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Anish Dalal, Residence at 173 Railway Drive, South Elgin, $580,000, July 31.

Pelszynski Trust to Michele Lee Welch, Residence at 225 Nicole Drive A, South Elgin, $335,000, Aug. 2.

Meghan Mclallen to Mark Mclallen, Residence at 257 Nicole Drive A, South Elgin, $124,500, Aug. 7.

David K. Swanson to Kurt Jablonski, Residence at 267 Hickory Lane, South Elgin, $241,000, Aug. 1.

Farruquddin Q. Ahmed to Jim E. Robinson, Residence at 285 S. Collins St., South Elgin, $246,000, Aug. 7.

Shelly Lynn Oblak to Amy E. Kovacs, Residence at 325 Thornwood Way D, South Elgin, $290,000, July 31.

Kireland S. Elgin Illinois LLC to Cotrust SE LLC, Residence at 534 Randall Road, South Elgin, $3.4 million, July 31.

Melode Krajewski to Adrian Briceno Hernandez and Eva Hernandez Osorio, Residence at 550 Martin Drive, South Elgin, $300,000, Aug. 2.

Kaur Trust to Cartus Financial Corp, Residence at 561 W. Thornwood Drive, South Elgin, $670,000, July 31.

Cartus Financial Corp. to Semler Trust, Residence at 561 W. Thornwood Drive, South Elgin, $670,000, July 31.

Vidhya Priya Krishnamoorty to Taha and Zahra Ahmed, Residence at 610 Thornwood Way, South Elgin, $676,000, Aug. 6.

Jennifer M. Richman to Erica Janeth Cancino, Residence at 653 Elizabeth St., South Elgin, $290,000, Aug. 7.

Andrei Warkentin to Fnu Ishrat Jahan Begum and Mirza Mohammed Baig, Residence at 679 Chasewood Drive, South Elgin, $689,000, July 30.

David S. White to Marc and Maddie Polonus, Residence at 7 Sara Court, South Elgin, $342,000, Aug. 7.

Coombs Trust to Cody Denison and Jessica Goudy, Residence at 728 Elizabeth St., South Elgin, $321,500, July 30.

Sugar Grove

Joseph Mattingly to Grant Weil and Christel Kamins, Residence at 1008 Forest Trail, Sugar Grove, $550,000, Aug. 7.

Christian T. Dillon to Faith Logsdon and Elizabeth Fellwock, Residence at 1343 McDole Drive, Sugar Grove, $500,000, Aug. 2.

Bruyn Yunk to Cary Estes, Residence at 189 Arbor Ave., Sugar Grove, $400,000, July 31.

Pamela Bogda to Lisa McCarthy, Residence at 193 W. Park Ave. A, Sugar Grove, $275,000, Aug. 2.

Kendall Partners Limited to Jacob Govednik, Residence at 43W620 Thornapple Tree Road, Sugar Grove, $370,000, Aug. 5.

Christopher S. Gambill to Yuan Liu and Gregory Roy Bizzaro, Residence at 43W725 Marian Circle S, Sugar Grove, $550,000, Aug. 6.

Robert J. Heise to William H. and Rachel A. Garbina, Residence at 984 Black Walnut Drive, Sugar Grove, $562,500, Aug. 7.