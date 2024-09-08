September 08, 2024
Shaw Local
Kane County property transfers: July 30 to Aug. 7, 2024

By Shaw Local News Network
Property transfers

Kane County property transfers

Batavia

Berg Trust to Mark A. and Jodi L. Carter, Residence at 0S581 Skyline Drive, Batavia, $625,000, July 30.

Gregory J. Bertha to Robert J. Hansen and George Sommerfeld, Residence at 0S846 Skyline Drive, Batavia, $580,000, Aug. 2.

Paul Spencer to Kyle and Linnea Omholt, Residence at 0S888 Wenmoth Road, Batavia, $675,000, Aug. 5.

Shallan Ashley Garrett to Ian Schelich and Kelly Davis, Residence at 1001 North Ave., Batavia, $440,500, Aug. 5.

Ronald R. Perry to Michael and Allison Clarke, Residence at 1111 Clover Court, Batavia, $475,000, Aug. 2.

James J. Suess to Kenneth R. and Brittany A. Glaysher, Residence at 1113 Ward Road, Batavia, $585,000, Aug. 2.

Sara K. Morley to Tara M. Mcdermott and Alejandro Romero, Residence at 1161 Pine St., Batavia, $405,000, Aug. 2.

Deborah L. Sawyer to Andrew Carlson and Yue Hu, Residence at 1255 Newton Ave., Batavia, $490,000, Aug. 1.

Lynn Lindquist to Michael and Karen Greenholt, Residence at 1322 Clybourne St. 40-4, Batavia, $326,500, Aug. 1.

Michael L. Thurow to Peter C. and Judith J. Scholten, Residence at 1654 Derby Drive, Batavia, $555,000, Aug. 2.

Samuel Poelker to Jesus Ivan Avila Hernandez and Narmy Janet Urueta Ferrer, Residence at 211 N. Batavia Ave., Batavia, $365,000, Aug. 1.

Batavia Buildings LLC to Betsy Lynn Tate and Jessica L. Tate, Residence at 328 Elm St., Batavia, $300,000, Aug. 2.

James Turnell to AAF Trust, Residence at 368 Thorne St., Batavia, $778,000, Aug. 5.

Jeff Franklin to Ryan and Paige Roszkowiak, Residence at 405 Wolcott Lane, Batavia, $375,000, July 31.

Daniel Sutter to Christopher M. and Mary Ginder, Residence at 535 Houston St., Batavia, $385,000, July 31.

Bonny Luck to Kendall Partners Limited, Residence at 723 Morton St., Batavia, $180,000, Aug. 7.

Alfredo Jarillo to Mucio and Sofia Gasca, Residence at 774 E Wilson St., Batavia, $175,000, Aug. 7.

Campton Hills

Zubrod Trust to Chris J. and Kathryn A. Sandbothe, Residence at 39W447 Woodgate Road, Campton Hills, $610,000, Aug. 2.

Elburn

Calatlantic Group LLC to Andrew and Pieto Camamo, Residence at 1448 Collins Drive, Elburn, $450,000, July 30.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Naseer Ahmad and Yasmeen Tabassum, Residence at 1472 Collins Drive, Elburn, $480,000, Aug. 7.

Bryan L. Peterson to Karen D. Gatewood, Residence at 223 Ream Drive, Elburn, $394,000, Aug. 2.

Christopher M. Piemonte to Christopher M. Piemonte, Residence at 309 W. Shannon St., Elburn, $160,000, Aug. 1.

Lester L. Johnson to Jorrod and Kaitlyn A. Lichty, Residence at 41W260 Sylvan Dr., Elburn, $515,000, Aug. 6.

Ann M. Bindseil to Ramae L. Edwards, Residence at 533 S. Main St., Elburn, $380,000, Aug. 2.

David Broz to Justin A. and Kelly N. Allsop, Residence at 580 Cambridge Ave., Elburn, $375,000, Aug. 5.

Constantine H. Fotopoulos to Jeffrey A. and Charlene M. Reader, Residence at 722 Tiller St., Elburn, $379,000, July 30.

Geneva

Kristen K. W. Ruiz to Kathryn Jaderholm, Residence at 1673 Washington Court, Geneva, $285,000, Aug. 6.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co., Trustee to Sarah Mejia, Residence at 1949 Gary Lane, Geneva, $80,000, Aug. 7.

Packer Muti Trust to Kathryn J. Krivacek, Residence at 1S074 W. Burnham Lane, Geneva, $555,000, July 31.

Edward R. Charhut to Hart Trust, Residence at 2528 Heritage Court, Geneva, $355,000, Aug. 6.

James R. Starai to Kevin and Jessica Foerschler, Residence at 3333 Hillcrest Road, Geneva, $775,000, Aug. 1.

Colin P. McCaffrey to Frazier Joint Trust, Residence at 38W598 Berquist Drive, Geneva, $1 million, Aug. 2.

Gehan Flanders to David Turner and Meliha Pudilovic, Residence at 39W275 Sheldon Lane, Geneva, $670,000, Aug. 6.

Jodi L. Faivre to Bradley and Dana Barrett, Residence at 39W473 N. Hyde Park, Geneva, $525,000, July 31.

Boyle Trust to Craig Anderson Jr. and Cassandra Anderson, Residence at 503 N. Glengarry Drive, Geneva, $410,000, Aug. 7.

Sean J. Callahan to Mackenzie James Tracey and Erica Patricia Miller, Residence at 611 Dodson St., Geneva, $407,000, Aug. 6.

Joseph N. Ehrmann to Karen and Michael Acklin, Residence at 691 Nelson Court, Geneva, $405,000, Aug. 2.

Joseph N. Ehrmann to Karen L. and Michael D. Acklin, Residence at 691 Nelson Court, Geneva, $405,000, Aug. 6.

Kevin M. Gallagher to Alexander D. and Katie L. Bertheau, Residence at 701 Peck Road, Geneva, $1.3 million, July 30.

Frazier Joint Trust to Catherine A. Rossi, Residence at 780 Lewis Road, Geneva, $542,000, Aug. 7.

Keim Dev Limited to William J. and Terri E. Forst, Residence at 876 Samantha Circle, Geneva, $898,000, Aug. 1.

North Aurora

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Trebes Trust, Residence at 1009 Homerton Blvd., North Aurora, $465,000, Aug. 7.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Marin Gonzalez, Residence at 290 Ridley St., North Aurora, $385,000, Aug. 6.

Sheng Qin Guo Trust to Saul Lopez and Indira Pacheco, Residence at 411 E. Victoria Circle, North Aurora, $295,000, Aug. 1.

Moira Buldini to Riley J. Vines and Nicole Dinello, Residence at 52 Johnson Court, North Aurora, $312,500, July 31.

McCue Builders Inc., to Daniel A. Belman and Monica Contreras, Residence at 525 Moose Lake Ave., North Aurora, $638,000, Aug. 2.

Bennett Trust to Jose Anibal Gonzalez and Aimee Gloria Gonzalez, Residence at 558 Slaker Court, North Aurora, $440,000, Aug. 2.

Michael Daniei Buckley Trust to Scott D. Evans and Mary T. Swade, Residence at 668 Western Drive, North Aurora, $561,500, Aug. 1.

Kimberly Waldock to Ines Zadro, Residence at 719 E. Victoria Circle, North Aurora, $222,000, Aug. 2.

St. Charles

Hurrle Trust to Ahern Trust, Residence at 1209 S. Fourth St., St. Charles, $876,000, Aug. 6.

State Bank of Geneva Trustee to Joshua Conlon, Residence at 1215 S. Third St., St. Charles, $301,500, Aug. 6.

George L. Coker to Brendan J. Milnamow and Alison R. Torghele, Residence at 1610 S. Tyler Road, St. Charles, $330,000, Aug. 5.

Vincent A. Badali to Lindsay McNally and Douglas Putz, Residence at 1612 Ronzheimer Ave., St. Charles, $386,500, Aug. 5.

Lee E. Snook to Lois Faith Neale, Residence at 1811 Waverly Circle, St. Charles, $570,000, July 31.

Dave Ryan to Kevin Patrick McKeown and Morgan Elizabeth Nieman, Residence at 1910 Bluegrass Court, St. Charles, $725,000, Aug. 2.

Maley Trust to Christian L. Zehelein and Patricia E. Spellmire, Residence at 247 Chasse Circle, St. Charles, $500,000, Aug. 5.

Ward E. Brady III to Stephen Christopher Collins and Mary Claire Collins, Residence at 2703 Turnberry Road, St. Charles, $850,000, July 30.

Jerome Kotel to Victor M. and Katherine S. Walczak, Residence at 3015 Majestic Oaks Drive, St. Charles, $799,000, Aug. 6.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Miguel Angel Garcia and Minhee Bae, Residence at 304 Basin Court, St. Charles, $390,000, July 30.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Deepakkumar and Yogitaben Patel, Residence at 314 Basin Court, St. Charles, $391,000, Aug. 6.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Yadira Perez, Residence at 316 Basin Court, St. Charles, $389,000, July 30.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Luigardo Jose Heredia Aponte and Paola Simonne Lopez Vasquez, Residence at 318 Basin Court, St. Charles, $370,000, Aug. 5.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Phyllis Hei Yi Nezu, Residence at 322 Basin Court, St. Charles, $421,500, July 31.

Zhuwei Wu to James Silvio Scatchell and Luci Elvira Jarqui Reza, Residence at 3385 Renard Lane, St. Charles, $380,000, Aug. 5.

Lance Byers to Matthew D. and Christa M. Winthers, Residence at 36W060 River Grange Road, St. Charles, $740,000, July 31.

Timothy Wightman to Ryan and Kelly Room, Residence at 38W090 Heritage Oaks Drive, St. Charles, $1.1 million, Aug. 6.

Darran Moxon to Anthony Morales and Stephanie Avalos, Residence at 40W793 Burlington Road, St. Charles, $520,000, Aug. 5.

Christopher Sandbothe to Craig Reinert and Ashley Vogler, Residence at 501 15th Court, St. Charles, $455,000, Aug. 1.

Thomas J. Wakolbinger to Aaron Richard and Jill Lynn Levenhagen, Residence at 5N622 Lostview Lane, St. Charles, $575,000, Aug. 2.

Lisa M. Kloc to Maria J. Cervantes Rodriguez, Residence at 6N288 Whitmore Circle E, St. Charles, $320,000, July 30.

Laura E. Wilken to Joshua David Behr and Haley Zoller, Residence at 6N385 Whitmore Circle C, St. Charles, $320,000, Aug. 2.

U.S. Bank N.A. Trustee to Liberty Assets 102 LLC, Residence at 6N925 Riverside Drive, St. Charles, $183,000, Aug. 6.

Derick E. Winston Jr. to Salmah Shamas and Erik Cuchna, Residence at 7N182 Whispering Trail, St. Charles, $640,000, Aug. 2.

Michael C. Kizman to Kyle and Ashley Jansen, Residence at 7N325 Windsor Drive, St. Charles, $205,000, Aug. 2.

Mary D. Baginski to Paul Dennison Jasper, Residence at 803 S. Second St., St. Charles, $260,000, Aug. 1.

South Elgin

Jason Vassallo to Shreyank Kalpeshkumar Patel and Prinkal Shreyank Patel, Residence at 125 S. Pointe Ave., South Elgin, $651,000, Aug. 6.

M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Mattson Joint Tenancy Trust, Residence at 1308 Comstock Road, South Elgin, $490,000, Aug. 1.

M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Natalie B. and Giovanni Mancini, Residence at 131 Kingsport Drive, South Elgin, $383,000, Aug. 2.

Dennis L. Haton to Benito and Martina Romo, Residence at 1427 S. Blackhawk Circle, South Elgin, $380,500, July 31.

Brian Bisek to Jay Patel, Residence at 1654 Deer Pointe Drive, South Elgin, $345,000, Aug. 1.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Anish Dalal, Residence at 173 Railway Drive, South Elgin, $580,000, July 31.

Pelszynski Trust to Michele Lee Welch, Residence at 225 Nicole Drive A, South Elgin, $335,000, Aug. 2.

Meghan Mclallen to Mark Mclallen, Residence at 257 Nicole Drive A, South Elgin, $124,500, Aug. 7.

David K. Swanson to Kurt Jablonski, Residence at 267 Hickory Lane, South Elgin, $241,000, Aug. 1.

Farruquddin Q. Ahmed to Jim E. Robinson, Residence at 285 S. Collins St., South Elgin, $246,000, Aug. 7.

Shelly Lynn Oblak to Amy E. Kovacs, Residence at 325 Thornwood Way D, South Elgin, $290,000, July 31.

Kireland S. Elgin Illinois LLC to Cotrust SE LLC, Residence at 534 Randall Road, South Elgin, $3.4 million, July 31.

Melode Krajewski to Adrian Briceno Hernandez and Eva Hernandez Osorio, Residence at 550 Martin Drive, South Elgin, $300,000, Aug. 2.

Kaur Trust to Cartus Financial Corp, Residence at 561 W. Thornwood Drive, South Elgin, $670,000, July 31.

Cartus Financial Corp. to Semler Trust, Residence at 561 W. Thornwood Drive, South Elgin, $670,000, July 31.

Vidhya Priya Krishnamoorty to Taha and Zahra Ahmed, Residence at 610 Thornwood Way, South Elgin, $676,000, Aug. 6.

Jennifer M. Richman to Erica Janeth Cancino, Residence at 653 Elizabeth St., South Elgin, $290,000, Aug. 7.

Andrei Warkentin to Fnu Ishrat Jahan Begum and Mirza Mohammed Baig, Residence at 679 Chasewood Drive, South Elgin, $689,000, July 30.

David S. White to Marc and Maddie Polonus, Residence at 7 Sara Court, South Elgin, $342,000, Aug. 7.

Coombs Trust to Cody Denison and Jessica Goudy, Residence at 728 Elizabeth St., South Elgin, $321,500, July 30.

Sugar Grove

Joseph Mattingly to Grant Weil and Christel Kamins, Residence at 1008 Forest Trail, Sugar Grove, $550,000, Aug. 7.

Christian T. Dillon to Faith Logsdon and Elizabeth Fellwock, Residence at 1343 McDole Drive, Sugar Grove, $500,000, Aug. 2.

Bruyn Yunk to Cary Estes, Residence at 189 Arbor Ave., Sugar Grove, $400,000, July 31.

Pamela Bogda to Lisa McCarthy, Residence at 193 W. Park Ave. A, Sugar Grove, $275,000, Aug. 2.

Kendall Partners Limited to Jacob Govednik, Residence at 43W620 Thornapple Tree Road, Sugar Grove, $370,000, Aug. 5.

Christopher S. Gambill to Yuan Liu and Gregory Roy Bizzaro, Residence at 43W725 Marian Circle S, Sugar Grove, $550,000, Aug. 6.

Robert J. Heise to William H. and Rachel A. Garbina, Residence at 984 Black Walnut Drive, Sugar Grove, $562,500, Aug. 7.

