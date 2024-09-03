Batavia Chamber to host second Eye on Aging event

The Batavia Chamber's second annual Eye on Aging event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, at Lincoln Inn Banquets, 1345 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia. The event will include vendor booths, local resources, experts, breakout presentations and more. (Provided by the Batavia Chamber of Commerce)

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual Eye on Aging event from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Lincoln Inn Banquets, 1345 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia.

All are welcome to this free event, which will focus on planning a successful retirement and creating an intentional, healthy aging strategy.

There will be vendor booths, local resources, experts, breakout presentations and more available to attendees, according to a news release from the chamber.

Presentation topics include estate planning, financial planning, aging in place, downsizing, safety at home, physical fitness and advocating for seniors at the state legislative level, according to the release.

A cash bar and complimentary appetizers will be available, and all attendees will receive a tote bag, while supplies last, and a raffle ticket to win $100 in Batavia Chamber Bucks, according to the release.

Besides the chamber, event sponsors currently are Dorjath Law Center, Assisting Hands Home Care, Covenant Living at the Holmstad, The Landings, Precisely Practical and Physical Therapy Advantage.

For more information, visit bataviachamber.org/events.