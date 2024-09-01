Giovanni Magana nets 2 goals as Marmion takes down St. Charles East: Saturday’s KCC sports roundup

Boys soccer

Marmion 2, St. Charles East 0: Giovanni Magana scored two second-half goals to lead Marmion to a victory over St. Charles East during the first day of the St. Charles Tournament at St. Charles East.

The senior’s first goal came from a penalty kick, while his other was assisted by sophomore Mauro Alanis.

The win secured senior goalkeeper Adam Ozsvath’s first shutout of the season. On the other side, Ivan Campobasso finished the game with five saves.

Marmion will face Leyden in the second game of the tournament, while St. Charles East will take on Maine South, with both games played Monday.

Hersey 1, St. Charles North 0 (3-0 PKs): St. Charles North couldn’t pull off the victory, falling in penalty kicks 3-0 at home.

Despite the loss, the North Stars still earned a point in the standings by taking the game to penalty kicks. They’ll next face Metea Valley, which won its game in penalties against West Chicago, on Monday.

Cross country

Aurora City Invitational: Ben Bohr’s second-place finish led Aurora Central Catholic to a team victory on in the boys race, and Rosary’s Chiara Surtz took the individual victory in the girls race at Herget Middle School.

The Chargers finished the day with 36 points to barely squeak by West Aurora, which had 39, for the team title. Bohr crossed the line in 16:03.59 to grab the silver medal, with West Aurora’s Nathan Gehrmann winning the 3-mile race in 15:49.49.

Jack Swiatek came in fourth in 16:16.53, John Reinbold was seventh in 16:41.11, A.J. Viveros was ninth in 16:50.67 and David Valencia rounded out the scoring after taking 14th in 17:15.20.

In the girls race, Surtz took the gold after finishing in 19:06.50, beating out second-place Lily Baibak of Waubonsie Valley by three seconds. Aurora Central Catholic had two top-10 finishers, with Cecilia Hilby finishing in fourth in 19:55.50 and Nicole Smith taking ninth in 20:36.04.

Waubonsie Valley took the team title with 41 points. The Royals finished in fifth with 102, while the Chargers finished in sixth with 107.

Girls tennis

DePaul College Prep 6, Rosary 0: Rosary lost both singles matches and all four doubles matches in a loss against DePaul College Prep.

The Royals’ closest finish was in the No. 1 singles match, where Tessa Bettag lost to Rose Brody in an 8-6 contest.