First look at Delnor Hospital’s $22 million cancer center expansion in Geneva

Remodeled and expanded Delnor Cancer Care Center, 304 S. Randall Road Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024 in Geneva. This expansion increased the center’s footprint by 15,500 square feet, expanding the total space to 56,988 square feet. An existing 17,000-square-foot space was updated with state-of-the-art equipment. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

Northwestern Medicine’s Delnor Hospital in Geneva is equipped to provide cancer care to more patients than ever after completing a $22 million expansion project on their cancer center this summer, adding 20 new exam rooms, 13 new treatment rooms and doubling the patient intake bays.

The expansion project increased the center’s footprint by 15,500 square feet, updated existing spaces with state of the art equipment and doubled the number of exam rooms and check-in/out bays.

Cancer center director Angela McCrum said the need for the expansion was a result of the recent growth of the Tri-City population, which had the center nearing capacity. She said the new space will allow the center to accommodate the increase in patients and continue providing close-to-home care.

Ruth Marston RN talks about one of the new infusion rooms with a view at the newly remodeled and expanded Delnor Cancer Care Center, 304 S. Randall Road Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024 in Geneva. This expansion increased the center’s footprint by 15,500 square feet, expanding the total space to 56,988 square feet. An existing 17,000-square-foot space was updated with state-of-the-art equipment. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

McCrum said the biggest benefit the expansion provides is space, which allows for increased accessibility and more timely admittance.

“It’s really about access,” McCrum said. “It allows us to make sure we’re getting patients in timely for much needed medical care and follow-up appointments.”

The center at 304 S. Randall Road originally opened in 2012 and the expansion project began in 2022. While the center remained open during construction, the new space officially opened for patient services in July and community members got their first opportunity to tour the facility at an open house event on Aug. 29.

Expansions to the on-site specialty lab and pharmacy also improve the clinic’s ability to provide immediate care and service to patients with a shorter wait time and without the need for additional trips to the pharmacy.

New remodeled and expanded nurses station Delnor Cancer Care Center, 304 S. Randall Road Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024 in Geneva. This expansion increased the center’s footprint by 15,500 square feet, expanding the total space to 56,988 square feet. An existing 17,000-square-foot space was updated with state-of-the-art equipment. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

The clinic grew from 17 to 37 exam rooms, which has allowed the number of patients per day to go from around 60 before the expansion to about 80. The number of private infusion rooms, which provide comfortable spaces for patients and family members to visit privately while they receive treatments, went from 19 to 31.

McCrum said patients receiving chemotherapy and other treatments can be at the center for several hours at a time, and the new private infusion rooms help pass that time a little quicker.

“The space gives our teams the capacity to provide exceptional care,” McCrum said. “Nobody chooses to be here ... but when they have to come here, at least the space is comfortable.”

McCrum said the expansion will provide them with the space and bandwidth to operate comfortably for the near future.

The check-in area of Delnor Cancer Care Center, 304 S. Randall Road Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024 in Geneva. This expansion increased the center’s footprint by 15,500 square feet, expanding the total space to 56,988 square feet. An existing 17,000-square-foot space was updated with state-of-the-art equipment. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

The extra space also allows the center to provide a wider range of innovative treatments and access to clinical trials and studies that were previously only available in the downtown location.

Grace Suh is a medical oncologist at the center. She said the patients’ response to the expansion has been very positive.

Suh said there has been a steady increase in the number of patients served since the expansion opened. She said one of her favorite parts of the expansion is that the builders were mindful of the architecture and natural light that the clinic gets, which the patients love.

McCrum said the well-being of their roughly 150 staff members was also an important part of the expansion. In addition to the new and improved treatment spaces, the expansion also includes a new conference room and break room for staff, as well as more space to work in throughout the center.