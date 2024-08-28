St. Charles seeking volunteers to test new city website

St. Charles is seeking volunteers to test out a draft version of its new website before the upcoming launch. (Photo Provided by the City of St. Charles)

The website redesign process began last year and is expected to launch later this year. Before then, the city wants volunteer residents, businesses, and visitors to participate in taking the new site for a test drive.

The website is entering its final phase of development and the city is looking for up to 30 volunteers to visit the draft site and use it as they would use the current website: search for information, pay a bill, click the links, etc.

Interested volunteers should send an email to plancor@stcharlesil.gov and indicate if you are a resident, business owner, and/or visitor. The first 30 volunteers to respond will receive a link to the draft site and instructions for sending feedback.

During the site’s development process, the city gathered feedback from the community through special Zoom webinars and public meetings. This latest outreach effort will help finalize the new site and identify any kinks before the impending launch.