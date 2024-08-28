St. Charles assessing options for Indiana Street pedestrian bridge repair

The Indiana Street pedestrian bridge in St. Charles, also known as the Piano Factory Bridge, was built in 1904 and is in need of repair. (David Petesch)

The City of St. Charles is taking steps to possibly repair the Indiana Street pedestrian bridge, also known as the Piano Factory Bridge, which is in poor condition and does not meet modern code standards.

The pedestrian bridge was constructed in 1904 to provide a route across the Fox River for Cable Piano Factory employees. Since the factory was demolished in 2000, the bridge has been used as a bike and pedestrian path connection.

The Indiana Street pedestrian bridge in St. Charles, also known as the Piano Factory Bridge, was built in 1904 and is in need of repair. (David Petesch)

A 2013 inspection found the bridge to be in overall poor condition due to deterioration. In its current condition, the bridge does not meet modern load rating requirements and the seven-foot width does not meet modern standards for a mixed-use path.

The bridge is inspected annually to ensure it can safety remain open to foot traffic, but due to its condition, the bridge is closed during all major city events to avoid overloading.

The city is now exploring options for repairing the bridge, including hiring an engineering firm to begin assessing the possibilities of reconstruction.

At the Aug. 26 Government Services Committee meeting, members recommended approval of a contract with TranSystems Corporation to conduct the first two construction engineering phases of the bridge for $391,881. The contract is expected to go before City Council for possible approval at the Sept. 3 meeting.

The engineering study would analyze four potential options for the bridge:

Do nothing

Repair and restore the existing structure

Partial restoration incorporating original structural elements

Replace the bridge completely

The Indiana Street pedestrian bridge in St. Charles, also known as the Piano Factory Bridge, was built in 1904 and is in need of repair. (David Petesch)

Per the contract, TranSystems would do an in-depth evaluation of the structure, looking into each of the four options, and then present recommendations to the city for consideration. The options will then be reviewed by Engineering staff, historic preservation groups and by citizens at public meetings.

City engineers told committee members that the first phases of engineering work are expected to take up to two years and the entire process is could take up to four years.

TranSystems is expected to begin all necessary coordination with regulatory agencies and assist in applying for any available grant funding for construction, if the contract is approved.

At the Aug. 26 meeting, multiple committee members expressed that they would prefer the bridge be repaired and restored rather than replaced.