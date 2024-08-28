Northwestern Medicine in Geneva to host Open House for cancer center expansion

Northwestern Medicine will unveil the newly completed expansion of the Delnor Hospital Cancer Center with an open house for community members on Thursday Aug. 29. (Provided by Northwestern Medicine)

Northwestern Medicine will unveil the newly completed expansion of the Delnor Hospital Cancer Center in Geneva with an open house for community members on Thursday Aug. 29.

Members of the public are invited to tour the new space from 4 to 6 p.m. in the cancer center at 304 S. Randall Rd.

The $22 million project increased the center’s footprint by 15,500 square feet, updated existing spaces with state of the art equipment and doubled the number of exam rooms and check-in/out bays to accommodate more patients and improve patient care, accessibility and timeliness.

The clinic now has 37 exam rooms outfitted with new equipment, which will allow for additional support services, and 31 private infusion rooms for treatment. In addition to the new and improved treatment spaces, the expansion also includes a new conference room and break room for staff.

According to a news release from Northwestern Medicine, the expansion will allow the center to provide a wider range of innovative treatments and access to more clinical trials and studies.