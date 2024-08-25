U.S. Rep. Underwood visits Kane County Health Department to support maternal and infant health programs

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood poses with Kane County Health Department staff, Nurse-Family Partnership National Service Office staff, Kane Kares program participants, public nurses and other staff during her visit to the Kane County Health Department on Wednesday, Aug. 14. (Provided by the Kane County Health Department)

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, visited the Kane County Health Department on Wednesday, Aug. 14 to address maternal and infant mortality rates and highlight the Kane Kares Home Visiting Program, which supports expectant and new mothers.

During her visit, Underwood met with parent participants in the Kane Kares program, the department’s Executive Director Michael Isaacson, Jenny Harper and Megan Adamczewski from the Nurse-Family Partnership National Service Office, public health nurses and other staff, according to a news release from the health department.

They discussed the rates of maternal and infant mortality, particularly among communities of color, and the need for policy solutions and community-based interventions, according to the release.

Underwood, a public nurse herself, stressed the importance of addressing disparities in maternal and infant health through programs like Kane Kares, which provides in-home support to expectant mothers and families with newborns, offering education, resources and personalized care plans, according to the release.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood meets with Kane Kares program participants, public nurses, Kane County Health Department staff and more at her visit to the Kane County Health Department on Wednesday, Aug. 14. (Provided by the Kane County Health Department)

Underwood’s visit is part of her efforts to address health disparities and enhance maternal and infant health. As co-founder of the Black Maternal Health Caucus, she has introduced and supported legislation to reduce maternal mortality and improve maternal care nationwide, according to the release.

The Kane Kares program is the only home visiting initiative in Kane County that pairs expecting mothers with registered nurses from pregnancy through age two. It aims to reduce low birth weight, prematurity and infant mortality while promoting child development, child care and family bonding, according to the release.

Parents in the Kane Kares program found that having a nurse to call with questions during pregnancy and after their children’s birth helped them feel informed and confident. They appreciated the personalized care and support from their nurses, Kristy Brown and Jill Zolfo, according to the release.

“Kane Kares is about more than just health care; it’s about building relationships and providing comprehensive support to our families,” Isaacson said in the release. “We are grateful for Congresswoman Underwood’s support and advocacy.”

For more information about the program, visit kanehealth.com/Pages/Kane-Kares.aspx or call 224-227-4476.