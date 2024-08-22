Geneva businesses to host singles event Sept. 5 on learning to navigate post-divorce finances

Kane County busineses will host “Mingling and Money: A Singles Event for the Financially Savvy Divorcé” from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 at Up North Wine Tasting Room at 9 N. Second St. in Geneva. (Photo provided by Mary Humphreys)

Kane County businesswomen will host “Mingling and Money: A Singles Event for the Financially Savvy Divorcé” from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 at Up North Wine Tasting Room at 9 N. Second St. in Geneva.

Edward Jones financial advisor Alexis Benson will be offering attendees advice on how to manage finances after a divorce, including budgeting and retirement planning.

Swipe Right Matchmakers founder and relationship expert Melissa Williams will offer tips on dating after divorce.

Complimentary wine, beer and light snacks will be provided.

RSVP by Aug. 29 by sending an email to melissa@swipe-right-matchmakers.com.