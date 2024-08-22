August 22, 2024
AIM Physical Therapy to host Patient Appreciation and Anniversary Open House

Proceeds to benefit Sugar Grove Food Pantry

AIM Physical Therapy in Sugar Grove will host a Patient Appreciation and Anniversary Open House from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at 330 Division Drive, Suite B. There will be a food truck and dunk tank, with proceeds benefiting the Sugar Grove Food Pantry.

AIM Physical Therapy in Sugar Grove will hold a Patient Appreciation and Anniversary Open House from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, with all proceeds benefiting the Sugar Grove Food Pantry.

There will be a food truck lined up, along with a dunk tank. Attendees will be able to purchase tickets to dunk a therapist; one ticket is $5 and three are $10. They can be pre-purchased or purchased at the event, according to a news release from AIM.

AIM Physical Therapy is located at 330 Division Drive, Suite B.

For more information, call 630-777-3141.

