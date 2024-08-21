Geneva Park District Board seeks candidate for interim vacancy

Playhouse 38, the cultural arts facility of the Geneva Park District, will host auditions for its upcoming adult performance of “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 at Stephen Persinger Recreation Center, 3507 Kaneville Road in Geneva. (Image provided by Geneva Park District)

The Geneva Park District Board is seeking eligible candidates to complete an interim vacancy through April 30, 2025, officials announced in a news release.

Board President John Frankenthal resigned from his position Monday, Aug. 19. Vice President Jay Moffat will serve as acting president for the remainder of the term.

Eligible candidates must be 18 years old and a resident of the park district for at least one year prior to the election.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Sept. 4 via email at nvickers@genevaparks.com.