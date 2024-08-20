Boys golf: 2024 Kane County Chronicle preview capsules

Aurora Christian

Coach: Andy Zorger

Last season: Seneca regional champion, 12th place in McNamara sectional

Top returners: Jacob Baumann, jr.; Niko Kaplanis, jr.

Worth noting: After coming off of a regional championship in the Seneca regional, the Eagles will have an uphill battle to get back to that standing this season. Their lone state qualifier in Wil McCracken graduated, while Jameson Rapinchuk, who was their number four last year, transferred. While they do look a little thin on the team side, Zorger has a lot of faith in both Baumann and Kaplanis. “Jacob and Niko will both have a great chance to advance to sectional and potentially state as individuals,” Zorger said. “We will be trying to figure out who can be our consistent No. 3 and 4, which could fluctuate from day to day with a few sophomores that are learning, yet inexperienced.”

Aurora Central Catholic

Coach: Thomas Goulding

Last season: 7th at Lemont regional

Top players: Jackson Michels, sr., Liam Schwartz, sr., Luke Torrance, fr.

Worth noting: After graduating five of their seven starters from a season ago, first-year head coach Goulding will have the tough task of rebuilding the golf program with just seven players, which includes four underclassmen. Michels and Schwartz will be expected to be the leaders, with players like Torrance to follow their lead throughout the season. “We have seven total players in our program, and we are looking forward to improving our game throughout the season,” Goulding said. “We have a close-knit team that cares for each other and looks to get better each time on the course.”

Coach: Timothy DeBruckyer

Last season: Tied for sixth in Plainfield North sectional

Top returners: Ryan Augustine, jr.; Noah Marshall, so.; Mason Whitt, so.; Johnny Banahan, so.

Worth noting: The Bulldogs will be a very young team compared to last season after graduating nine seniors, including their lone state qualifier in Andrew Freedlund, who finished tied for 68th. Augustine is the only player who was a part of the team that finished three strokes behind Geneva for the final qualifying spot for state. Augustine, who earned all-conference honors, had the best regional round of the Bulldogs with a 78, but shot an 86 in the sectional round. Debruckyer said that he’ll be looking for Augustine to bring along the underclassmen as the season goes along.

Burlington Central

Coach: Thomas Davies

Last season: 9th place in Class 2A state tournament

Top returners: Tyler Samaan, jr.; Matthew Kowalik, sr.; Cam Sarallo, sr.; Luke Semyck, sr.; Ben Chesney, sr.; Tommy Wyse, so.

Worth noting: The Rockets return an experienced roster in their quest to return to the state tournament. Central earned its third state appearance in program history, taking ninth in Class 2A. Samaan tied for 39th, Kowalik tied for 43rd, Sarallo tied for 52nd, Wyse tied for 74th, Chesney tied for 84th and Semyck tied for 87th. With each of last year’s starters coming back, Davies knows that the team has a lot of potential for the 2024 season. “We return the entire state qualifying team from last year, so expectations are obviously high,” Davies said. “Best chance to compete for the Fox Valley Conference crown and make another postseason run, but we have to manage those expectations at the same time.”

Coach: Eric Hatczel

Last season: Seventh place at 3A state tournament

Top returners: Brandon Burggraf, sr.; Ryan O’Rourke, sr.; Timmy Adkins, sr.; Logan Novay, jr.; Matt Trimble, jr.; Blake Makowski, so.

Worth noting: The Vikings were the only local team to qualify for the Class 3A tournament, where they finished in seventh place. O’Rourke finished tied for 25th, Novay tied for 49th, Trimble tied for 66th, Burggraf tied for 68th, Adkins tied for 79th and Makowski in 89th. With all six of their starters from last year returning, as well as some newcomers adding some depth to the roster, Hactzel knows that finding success in conference play will help ensure a better result in the state tournament. “Our conference will be very competitive helping to challenge our players throughout the season preparing us for the state series,” Hatczel said.

Coach: Mark DaVoust

Last season: 6th in Freeport sectional

Top players: Brayden Seaton, sr.; Jacob Yost, jr.; Jack Frey jr.; Nick Dziewals jr.; Carson Iwanski so.; Bryce Flowers so.; Dylan Pjesky, fr.; Ty Nied fr.

Worth noting: The Knights graduated seven players from last season, including their lone state qualifier in Wesley Hollis. Seaton and Frey are the only player to return with varsity experience, putting the pressure on some of the underclassmen to fill in the holes that have been left behind from a team that was just four shots away from qualifying for state. “2024 will be a bit of a rebuilding year for Kaneland, having graduated seven seniors,” DaVoust said. “But the upcoming juniors, sophomores and even freshmen will give us a balanced attack and prevent us from having such a massive talent drain. We are building a new Knights team.”

Coach: Lou Solarte

Last season: Tied for 7th in Lemont sectional

Top returners: Regan Konen, sr.; Evan Paganelis, sr.; Matthew Murray, sr.

Worth noting: The Cadets head into the 2024 season with a heavily experienced roster, which should bode well for a return to state as a team. Konen shocked Class 2A last season after dropping 20 shots from his sophomore score to take the Class 2A individual title with a 141. With St. Francis’ Beckett Jones being the only returner from the top-5 of last year’s final rankings, Konen will be looking to go back-to-back. “Regan Konen has improved, and, with good fortunes, he will be in contention for another individual state title,” Solarte said. “We are looking forward to a fun season.”

Coach: William Farquhar

Last season: 5th place in Bartlett regional

Top returners: Anthony Solare, jr; Aarnav Patel, so.; Will Sanchez, sr.; Jack Brandstedt, sr.

Worth noting: The Saints overall are expected to have a young roster, especially after only graduating two players from their top seven from last year. Patel is coming off an impressive freshman season, where he qualified for sectionals with an 86 and came one stroke away from qualifying for state with a 74. Solare also had an impressive campaign, shooting an 81 and an 82 in regionals and sectionals, respectively. With the young duo leading the way, and with Sanchez and Brandstedt providing senior leadership, Farquhar is excited to see how far his team can go this season. “The players have worked hard in the offseason to compete at a high level this year,” Farquhar said.

West Aurora

Coach: John Proczko

Last season: 7th in Bartlett sectional

Top returners: Jake Anderson, jr.; Jake Niedzwiedz, sr.; Chase Yusi, sr.; Ethan Kolich, sr.

Worth noting: With West Aurora making a return to the Upstate 8 this season, they’ll look to make a splash in their new conference with a good bunch of returners. Anderson missed out on making his first trip downstate after losing a 3-for-2 playoff to Glenbard West’s Grant Roscich and Yorkville’s Justin Goebel, so he’ll look to get in without the drama this season. Alongside him, Proczko will look to Miedzwiedz, Yusi and Kolich to provide strong leadership to the team for new comers like junior Logan Bacarella and senior Cameron Smith.

St. Charles North and St. Francis did not provide information for the preview