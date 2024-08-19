Geneva seeks public input for updated strategic plan

Residents, merchants, students and community stakeholders are invited to help shape the future of Geneva by attending the city’s Strategic Plan Advisory Committee’s upcoming community forum from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 at the Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St.

A strategic plan is a tool city leaders use to identify goals and prioritize resources, according to the release.

Attendees can meet one-on-one with committee members to learn about how the plan impacts the community and provide feedback on the draft plan.

This will be the most substantial update to the city’s strategic plan since the most recent iteration was adopted in 2018, according to a news release.

The forum is one of the final stages of a yearlong process to gather community input and develop a guide for Geneva’s future. Public feedback will help the committee finalize the plan before presenting it to the City Council in September, the release stated.

The new strategic plan was developed with assistance from a broad cross-section of community stakeholders.

It focuses on six principles: strong governance; informed residents; purposeful growth and economic vitality; safe, active and welcoming community; environmental stewardship; and quality infrastructure and services.

More information about the community forum is available by calling 630-232-7494.