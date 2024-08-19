CASA Kane County to host Educational Conference: A Community Conference for the Care of Children

CASA Kane County logo. CASA Kane County will host the upcoming Educational Conference: A Community Conference for the Care of Children on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Elgin Community College, 1700 Spartan Drive. (Graphic provided by CASA Kane County)

CASA Kane County will host the upcoming Educational Conference: A Community Conference for the Care of Children on Thursday, Sept. 12, at Elgin Community College, 1700 Spartan Drive.

The event aims to bring together CASA/GAL volunteers, agency partners, educators, law enforcement and service organizations to support children in the community, according to a news release from CASA.

There is a $25 registration fee that includes a full day of activities, meals and access to the Resource Expo, according to the release.

The conference will feature Illinois DCFS Executive Deputy Director Tierney Stutz as keynote speaker, along with Dr. Robert Sege from Tufts Medical Center as the plenary speaker, who will present on Spreading HOPE (Healthy Outcomes from Positive Experiences), according to the release.

Attendees can join workshops and a panel discussion with older youth sharing their experiences in the child welfare system, according to the release.

To register, visit CASA Kane County’s website.