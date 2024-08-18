Geneva announces street closures for Concours d’Elegance car show

Crowds gather along Third Street in downtown Geneva during the 2023 Concours d'Elegance car show. This year's show is on Sunday, Aug. 25. (Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald/Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Herald)

Several downtown Geneva streets will be temporarily closed and parking will be restricted Sunday, Aug. 25, for the Concours d’Elegance car show featuring antique, classic and modern automobiles, officials announced in a news release.

Street closures will begin at 3 a.m. Aug. 25 on:

• Third Street from State to South streets

• Fourth Street from State to Franklin streets

• James and Campbell streets from Second to Fifth streets

• Franklin and Fulton streets from Second to Fourth streets

• The 100 block of Fulton Street only from 4 to 9 a.m.

Parking prohibitions will begin at one minute to midnight Aug. 25 on the 200 and 300 blocks of all cross streets with South Third Street and the 100 block of Fulton Street.

Parking will be limited to one side of the street only for the 400, 500 and 600 blocks of all cross streets with South Third Street.

No parking signs will be posted during the morning of Aug. 24 to notify downtown residents and visitors of the event restrictions, according to the release.

If vehicles remain on the posted streets after the parking ban begins, they will be towed.

All streets are expected to be reopened to motorists by 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25.

Motorists looking to navigate around downtown during the event should use Route 31 as an alternate route, according to the release.

The primary Concours detour route for local traffic is Second Street.

The car show is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about the Concours d’Elegance, go to genevaconcours.net.