Here’s what to know about Kane County school districts’ cellphone policies

As Kane County students prepare to get back to the books for another school year, school districts mostly are keeping their cellphones policies unchanged from previous years. However, there has been increased focus on these policies.

Restrictions on cellphone use in schools have increased in the past year nationally as some educators see them as distractions to learning and studies indicate the negative impact of social media on youth as cellphone use rises.

In the past year, 10 states including Indiana have passed legislation regarding cellphones in the classroom. Other states banning cellphones in the classroom include Florida, South Carolina and Louisiana, while Alabama strongly encourages every school district to set a policy.

In a recent study, 77% of schools in the U.S. said they restrict cellphones outside of academic use, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Amid this national push to police the use of cellphones in schools, Kane County school districts have several cellphone policies in place.

According to state law, the student handbooks of all Kane County school districts define bullying, including cyberbullying, as any severe or pervasive physical or verbal act or conduct. This includes written or electronic communications directed toward one or more students that cause a reasonable fear of harm to their person or property, a substantial detrimental effect on the student’s physical or mental health, interferes with their academic performance or their ability to participate in or benefit from a school’s services, activities or privileges.

State law defines cyberbullying as bullying through the use of technology or any electronic communication, including any transfer of signs, signals, writing, images, sounds, data or intelligence of any nature. It can be transmitted by a variety of means including email, instant messaging or internet communications.

Forms of bullying and cyberbullying as defined by the school handbooks include harassment, threats, intimidation, stalking, physical violence, sexual harassment, sexual violence, theft, public humiliation, destruction of property, or retaliation for asserting or alleging an act of bullying.

While districts mostly are focused on ensuring phones and other mobile devices don’t interfere with the learning environment, schools allow for phones to be used in learning activities.

Here is what Kane County parents should know about their school districts’ cellphone policies before sending their students back to school this fall.

Cellphone permission for District 303 middle and high school students varies from school to school, but cellphone use is permitted in between classes and during periods of noninstruction such as lunch.

Staff at each school establish their own policies for cellphone use while students are in a classroom or engaged in learning activities. This may include requiring students to store their cellphone in a centralized location during class or allowing students to keep their cellphone stored on their person but not used unless directed.

According to the District 303 student handbook, electronic devices may never be used in a way that disrupts the educational environment, violates student conduct rules or violates the rights of others.

Violations could include using the device to take photographs in locker rooms or bathrooms, cheating, or creating, sending, sharing, viewing, receiving or possessing an indecent visual depiction or nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, i.e., sexting.

Violations of these policies may result in suspensions or expulsions from school, clubs or athletics, and evidence may be reported to police when appropriate.

The school and school district are not responsible for the loss, theft, or damage to any personal electronic device brought to school.

District 303 is preparing to establish a new committee during the 2024-25 school year to develop a new comprehensive cellphone policy. The new committee would consist of staff, students and families.

The possession and use of cellphones and other electronic devices in District 101 is subject to the following rules:

• Cellphones must be turned off or silenced during the regular school day except during lunch, an emergency scenario or when permission is granted by the supervising teacher.

• Cellphones must be kept out of sight and in an inconspicuous location, such as a backpack, purse or locker.

• Cellphones may not be used in a way that disrupts the educational environment or violate student conduct rules.

• Cellphones may not be used for creating, sending, sharing, viewing, receiving, or possessing indecent visual depictions of oneself or another person as defined in state law, i.e., sexting. Possession of such images is prohibited regardless of whether the depiction violates state law.

According to the District 101 handbook, the use of cellphones or other electronic devices in any manner that violates the rights of others, including to take photographs in locker rooms or bathrooms, cheat or otherwise violate student conduct rules is prohibited.

School authorities may search a student and the personal effects such as purses, wallets, book bags, lunch boxes and electronic devices when there is reason to suspect the search will produce evidence that the student has violated or is violating the law or the district’s student conduct rules.

Students’ cellphones may be searched upon reasonable suspicion of sexting. All sexting violations will require school administrators to follow student discipline policies as well as contacting the police and reporting suspected child abuse or neglect when appropriate.

If a search produces evidence that the student has violated the law or the district’s policies, such evidence may be seized and impounded by school authorities and disciplinary action may be taken. Repercussions may include suspensions or expulsions and evidence may be transferred to law enforcement when appropriate.

District 304 elementary school students are not permitted to bring cellphones to school and middle school students are expected to keep cellphones in their lockers. High school students can have their cellphones with them but are expected to store them during class in a caddy at the door of the classrooms.

According to the student handbook, District 304 students are prohibited from using cellphones and other electronic devices to:

• Transmit material that is threatening, obscene, disruptive, sexually explicit or that can be construed as harassment or disparagement of others based upon their race, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, age, disability, religion, or political beliefs.

• Send, share, view or possess pictures, text messages, emails, or other materials of a sexual nature, i.e., sexting, in electronic or any other form. Violation of these prohibitions will result in disciplinary action and will be reported to local law enforcement and child services as required by law.

• Capture, transmit or receive test information or any other information in a manner constituting fraud, theft, cheating, or academic dishonesty.

Consequences for violating these policies escalate for repeat offenses. First time is a one-hour detention and confiscating the item. Second offense is a one-hour extended detention and confiscation. Third is a two-hour detention and a parent must pick up the confiscated item.

Additional offenses will result in a three-hour extended detention and confiscation of the item and held for parent to pick up. Students may be required to either check in their cellphone in the deans’ office at the start of the school day or be prohibited from possessing a cellphone while at school.

According to the Geneva High School student handbook, electronic devices seized from students may be inspected by an administrator. If a student is found to have used the item for improper purposes, including cheating or violating any school rules, appropriate action will be taken.

If an electronic device is used to take a picture or video of any student or staff without their consent, or to have taken or received pictures of tests, quizzes or other assessments, the student responsible will face the appropriate behavioral and disciplinary interventions.

The use of electronic devices in any locker room or washroom is strictly prohibited. Sending, receiving or possessing sexually explicit or otherwise inappropriate pictures or images, commonly known as “sexting,” is prohibited. This includes any indecent visual depiction of oneself or another person using a computer, electronic communication device, smartphone or cellphone. Such conduct will result in appropriate behavioral and disciplinary interventions and police will be notified.

According to the District 304 middle school student handbook, personal electronic devices with cameras or any other recording capabilities may not be activated or used at any time in any school situation where a reasonable expectation of personal privacy exists except in case of an emergency.

Prohibited locations include locker rooms, showers, restrooms and any other areas where students or others may change clothes or disrobe. The district administrator and building principals are authorized to determine other specific locations and situations where use of a PED is absolutely prohibited.

Students are prohibited from using PEDs to capture, record or transmit the words, images or videos of any student, staff member or other person in the school or while attending a school-related activity.

Students are prohibited from using PEDs in any way to create in the mind of another person an impression of being threatened, humiliated, harassed, embarrassed or intimidated.

No confidentiality expectation will exist in PEDs on school premises/property.