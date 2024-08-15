Eyes on Enterprise: McNally’s Heating and Cooling makes HVAV donation

McNally’s Heating and Cooling will participate in Lennox’s annual Feel the Love program, where they will provide a community member or family in need with a free home comfort system. Nominations are being accepted now through Aug. 31. (Provided by McNally's Heating and )

McNally’s Heating and Cooling to donate new HVAC system to community members in need

McNally’s Heating and Cooling in St. Charles will participate in Lennox’s annual Feel the Love program for the third year, aiming to provide a free home comfort system to an individual or family in need.

Nominations are being accepted through Aug. 31. Community members are encouraged to nominate anyone in need who could benefit from and are deserving of a new heating system at feelthelove.com/indexs.php and McNally’s will handle the rest. Those chosen will receive a new furnace provided by Lennox and installed by McNally’s, all at no cost to the recipient.