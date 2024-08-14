SUV hits Kaneland bus on 1st day of school

No one was injured Wednesday, Aug. 14, after an SUV hit a Kaneland District 302 school bus on Meredith Road, South of Illinois Route 64, Maple Park, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release.

The crash occurred at 6:40 a.m. on the first day of school.

The bus, which was transporting three students, signaled that it was going to turn into the parking lot of Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 5N539 Meredith Road, when a Ford Explorer attempted to pass the bus in a solid striped no passing zone, the release stated.

In attempting to pass the bus, the Explorer struck the front driver-side wheel and bumpers, then became disabled in the roadway, according to the release.

Maple Park Fire Department and EMS responded and all involved parties signed a release of treatment.

A witness who was at the end of a driveway in the area, waiting for a different school bus, advised the Kaneland bus had its yellow flashing lights activated, as well as a signal to indicate a left turn.

The witness then observed the Ford Explorer pass the school bus on the left and then strike the bus.

The driver and sole occupant of the Ford Explorer, a Belvidere man, 58, was issued a traffic citation for passing in a no passing zone, the release stated.

Kaneland staff transferred the students and the driver to another school bus.