Geneva to spray for mosquitoes

Clarke, the mosquito control vendor for Geneva, will conduct a citywide spray from dusk Aug. 13 to dawn Aug. 14, following a positive sample for West Nile virus. (Photo provided by Clarke)

Clarke, the mosquito control company for Geneva, will spray a control application citywide from dusk Tuesday, Aug. 13 to dawn Wednesday, Aug. 14 to reduce the adult insect population in Geneva, officials announced in a news release.

A mosquito surveillance trap in Geneva recently tested positive for the West Nile virus, so the city is joining its municipal neighbors in conducting mosquito spraying.

The city’s contractor will use a synthetic treatment that is safe for humans and pets. However, people with asthma and other respiratory conditions are advised to stay indoors with their windows closed during the misting application and one hour afterward.

Residents can report mosquito nuisances and standing water issues directly to Clarke via the company’s online portal at www.clarkeportal.com.

People can subscribe to receive advanced spraying notifications from Clarke when registering.

The city also sends out mosquito spraying notifications. Residents can subscribe to “community alerts” by selecting the “Notify Me” button on the city’s website at www.geneva.il.us.

Mosquito control applications are subject to rescheduling due to inclement weather. Updates will be posted if necessary.

Information on preventing West Nile or any other mosquito-borne illness, is available online at the Kane County Health Department’s website at www.kanehealth.com.