Kane County property transfers: July 9 to 16, 2024

Batavia

Daniel C. Jelinek to Marco A. Townsend, Residence at 111 S. Washington Ave., A&B, Batavia, $340,000, July 11.

David H. White to Miriam and Cody Cole, Residence at 1411 Newton Ave., Batavia, $500,000, July 12.

Ryan Gregson to Christopher Michael Limbach and Kimberly Ann Limbach, Residence at 207 Quark Court, Batavia, $525,000, July 9.

Craig Laria to David N. Kelbaugh Jr. and Debra Ruth Soreff, Residence at 27 N. Lincoln St., Batavia, $480,000, July 10.

James D. Pearson to Terry and Kathleen Wilson, Residence at 2S920 Hickory Lane, Batavia, $740,000, July 16.

Laurel Colley to Laurel Colley, Residence at 333 Wolcott Lane, Batavia, $10,000, July 10.

Michael Baumeister to Beata Sury, Residence at 388 Mill St., Batavia, $275,000, July 16.

William H. Coates to Darren Davis and Diana Zamudio, Residence at 411 N. Prairie St., Batavia, $325,000, July 11.

Catherine M. Jameson to Spillane & Sons Inc., Residence at 426 S. Jefferson St., Batavia, $150,000, July 9.

James A. Anderson to Safet Acibucu and Murod Lutfiyev, Residence at 860 Ryan Court, Batavia, $452,000, July 10.

Elburn

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Menglin Xu and Alyvia Chelsie Xu, Residence at 1489 Collins Drive, Elburn, $515,000, July 10.

Geneva

Robert C. Landrum to Joseph and Sian Mattingly, Residence at 105 Kenston Court, Geneva, $445,000, July 10.

Geneva Heights LLC to Roosevelt Holdings LLC, Residence at 122 E. State St., Geneva, $1.1 million, July 12.

Larry P. Jeskie to Johnathan and Sarah Pettinato, Residence at 1316 Whitfield Drive, Geneva, $390,000, July 16.

Peter Ralston to Moyra and Thomas Gorski, Residence at 432 Anderson Blvd., Geneva, $429,500, July 10.

AE Investments LLC to Fernandez Trust, Residence at 502 N. River Lane, Geneva, $370,000, July 12.

Andrew P. Fauntleroy to Aaron Aye and Camille Bookter, Residence at 522 Division St., Geneva, $301,000, July 12.

Kleifgen Trust to Kenneth E. and Mary T. Weislak, Residence at 587 Linden Court, Geneva, $495,000, July 10.

Jeremy Ryland Ford to Joseph and Katherine Vitucci, Residence at 917 Pebble Beach Court, Geneva, $980,000, July 11.

Maple Park

Syed Rashid Mohsin to Nicholas and Katelynn Sara Dal Moro, Residence at 304 Washington St., Maple Park, $265,000, July 16.

Dan Hladilek to Andrew D. Hladilek, Residence at 409 Center St., Maple Park, $100,000, July 9.

Andrew D. Hladilek to Kendall Partners Limited, Residence at 409 Center St., Maple Park, $200,000, July 10.

North Aurora

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to John J. and Caron D. Adam, Residence at 1017 Churchill Drive, North Aurora, $550,000, July 10.

Tabitha M. Martiny to Ryan Kahne, Residence at 150 Aspen Court 150, North Aurora, $268,500, July 9.

Julie M. Pyle to Alex M. Warren, Residence at 1725 Waterford Road, North Aurora, $285,000, July 9.

Sarah Kathryn Farthing to Reinvest Homes LLC, Residence at 326 Sussex Lane, North Aurora, $303,500, July 10.

North Aurora Ice Cream LLC to 951 Ice Cream Drive LLC, Residence at 951 Ice Cream Drive, North Aurora, $8,110,000, July 9.

St. Charles

Mark A. Schaefer to Ihor Romaniuk, Residence at 207 Kennedy Drive, St. Charles, $540,000, July 12.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Sarah and Hussain A. Khan, Residence at 211 Charlestowne Lake Drive, St. Charles, $465,000, July 11.

Robert S. Yelaska to Mariah N. Cheyney, Residence at 3021 Pleasant Plains Drive, St. Charles, $320,000, July 16.

Alyssa M. Mikoola to Jennette A. Ziemba, Residence at 3120 Saint Michel Lane, St. Charles, $385,000, July 16.

Jacob Annett to Jack Jensky and Nicole Barron, Residence at 35W532 Hillcrest Ave., St. Charles, $280,000, July 16.

Alan D. Gentry to Arnel W. and Sarajeni A. Hammond, Residence at 3N760 James Fenimore Cooper Lane, St. Charles, $830,000, July 16.

Ignat Team LLC to Simon D. Bauer, Residence at 40W412 Winchester Way, St. Charles, $720,000, July 12.

Mardis Trust to Leon and Katharine Montgolf, Residence at 560 Marion Ave., St. Charles, $513,000, July 16.

Robert W. Powers to Jack Decarlo Trust and Vita Decarlo Trust, Residence at 67 Hunt Club Drive 203S, St. Charles, $292,000, July 9.

Ian Plott to Nirmal N. and Carina V. Patel, Residence at 7N165 Homeward Glen Drive, St. Charles, $570,000, July 16.

Laila M. Angiuli to Robert L. and Susan K. McDowell, Residence at 918 Viewpointe Drive, St. Charles, $570,000, July 10.

South Elgin

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Ronak P. Parekh and Dhara M. Patel, Residence at 1075 Atterberg Road, South Elgin, $376,000, July 16.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Sureshkumar C. and Bhavanaben S. Patel, Residence at 122 Cardinal Drive, South Elgin, $578,000, July 12.

M/I Homes of Chicago LLC to Carmelito and Diwata M. Ymson, Residence at 1328 Marston St., South Elgin, $406,000, July 9.

M/I Homes of Chicago LLC to Robert Cook, Residence at 142 Kingsport Drive, South Elgin, $330,000, July 11.

M/I Homes of Chicago LLC to Daniel and Kellie Menter, Residence at 146 Kingsport Drive, South Elgin, $352,500, July 9.

Melissa A. O’Neill to Richard Biembenido Dandrade Francis, Residence at 261 W. Harvard Circle, South Elgin, $375,000, July 9.

CK Equities LLC to 320 Production LLC, Residence at 320 Production Drive, South Elgin, $770,000, July 16.

M/I Homes of Chicago LLC to Hiren and Richa Patel, Residence at 485 Marston St., South Elgin, $530,000, July 9.

M/I Homes of Chicago LLC to Matthew W. Wissert, Residence at 544 Comstock Road, South Elgin, $357,500, July 9.

Monica E. Cubero to Kunal and Hina Shah, Residence at 651 Glenwood Drive, South Elgin, $635,000, July 9.

Vijai K. Pasupuleti to Rachel E. North, Residence at 719 Fieldcrest Drive B, South Elgin, $240,000, July 16.

Ann Ruthowski to Drew Pavlovich, Residence at 737 Fieldcrest Drive C, South Elgin, $234,000, July 9.

Robert B. Pasholk Estate to R2 Investments LLC, Residence at 7N255 Scott Ave., South Elgin, $225,000, July 11.

M/I Homes of Chicago LLC to Mark and Hannah Hornsberger, Residence at 848 Harwood Ave., South Elgin, $636,000, July 16.

Perpetuo Perez to Umair and Javeria Sheikh, Residence at 849 Gerald Ave., South Elgin, $330,000, July 12.

Sugar Grove

Amy Jackley Gonzalez to Lorena Barbosa, Residence at 10 Briargate Circle, Sugar Grove, $425,000, July 11.

Desideri Jr. Trust to Stephen and Pamela W. Schindel, Residence at 2001 Glenwood Circle A, Sugar Grove, $470,000, July 11.

Odonnell Trust to Robert H. Konstanty, Residence at 265 Capitol Drive D, Sugar Grove, $273,000, July 12.

Mary A. Barr to Saul Gonzalez, Residence at 273 Meadows Drive, Sugar Grove, $285,000, July 16.

Robert William Deutsch to Alan and Kathryn Amundson, Residence at 43W501 Scott Road, Sugar Grove, $442,500, July 11.

Michael Turner to John G. Dees and Joanne Buckley, Residence at 673 Greenfield Road, Sugar Grove, $600,000, July 11.