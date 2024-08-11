Geneva, St. Charles Kautz Road project gets temporary lanes

The 1.56-mile Kautz Road project from Swenson Avenue in St. Charles to Longest Drive in Geneva is a joint venture between the two cities. Construction began in June. (Shaw Local News Network)

ComEd is in the process of relocating utilities and improving storm drainage in the area of the Kautz Road reconstruction and widening project, Geneva officials announced.

The 1.56-mile Kautz Road project from Swenson Avenue in St. Charles to Longest Drive in Geneva is a joint venture between the two cities. Construction began in June.

Temporary drive lanes for the northern section of Kautz Road have been installed and are in use, according to the city’s announcement.

Additionally, new curbs have been installed south of Averill Road to Longest Drive, with roadway paving underway.

The next phase in the northbound lanes between Averill Road in Geneva and Toni Street in St. Charles will begin the final week of August.

Once that work starts, only the southbound lanes of Kautz Road will remain open to traffic.

The official detour will direct motorists to head west on Route 38, north on Kirk Road and east on Swenson Avenue.

This phase is expected to be completed in late October.

The project will also replace failing pavement, enhance freight mobility, mitigate drainage issues, complete trail connectivity, improve safety measures and support economic development in the area.

The construction cost is estimated at $6.35 million, with nearly $608,300 in engineering, to be shared, according to an intergovernmental agreement between the two cities.

Nearly $5 million, or 78% of the cost is to be provided by the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program, Truck Access Route Program and the Kane/Kendall Council of Mayors Surface Transportation Program, according to the agreement.

Geneva’s cost will be $936,600 or 15% of the remaining construction cost, and $413,639 or 68% to TranSystems Engineering in Schaumburg for the engineering costs.

St. Charles will pay $440,753 or 7% of the remaining construction costs and $194,639 to TranSystem Engineering or 32% of the engineering cost.

The project is projected to be completed next spring.

More project information is available on Geneva’s Kautz Road Widening web page.