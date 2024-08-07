Historic 1899 Geneva mansion for sale: $2.3M

The historic 1899 mansion at 316 Elizabeth Place, Geneva, was listed for $2.3 million. At 9,666 square feet, it has five bedrooms, is on 1.6 acres and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. ( Provided by The McKay Group, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury and Kurt Cichowski )

A five-bedroom historic mansion at 316 Elizabeth Place, Geneva, is one of several million-dollar properties listed for sale in the Fox Valley.

Roger Erikson and Debora McKay of The McKay Group and Coldwell Banker Global Luxury listed the limestone, 9,666-square-foot home with six and a half bathrooms and three fire places on 1.6 acres for $2.3 million.

“It was originally built by Henry Bond Fargo in 1899,” Erickson said. “It has a cool intrigue to it. And it’s walking distance to downtown Geneva.”

Fargo was Geneva’s mayor in 1903.

The mansion has pocket doors where areas can be closed off. Erickson said part of the house was a dance hall back in its day, so the pocket doors - doors that can slide into a wall – would set apart the dance area from the living areas.

The house was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2008.

The most expensive house for sale in Geneva is still the one at 940 Meadows Road, reduced from $3,999,999 last year to $3.5 million now, listed through Michael LaFido of LPTn Realty.

LaFido said they repainted with more neutral colors, changed out light fixtures and removed some of the owner’s personal items.

With a listing of $3.5 million, the house at 940 Meadows Road, Geneva, is the most expensive listed for sale in the city. It features a heated in-ground pool and a six-car garage. (Photo provided by Stephen Lane)

At over 13,000 square feet, it has five bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, six-car garage, in-house theater, sleeping porch, golf simulator and a 1,00-square-foot closet in the primary bedroom.

“This has the best walk-in closet,” LaFido said. “I’ve been in $90-million-dollar homes and I have never seen a closet like at 940 Meadows. It’s absolutely stunning.”

Two other million-dollar properties sold within two months of each other, LaFido said.

An 11,000-square-foot house at 39W464 Long Meadow Lane, St. Charles Township, sold in May for $3.6 million and was “the highest sale in Kane County history,” LaFido said.

Another, at 4N840 Dover Hill Road, St. Charles Township, with five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and 9,960 square feet, just closed on Aug. 2 for $3.075 million, LaFido said.

A 5,221 square-foot house at 1S881 Deerpath Road, Batavia Township sold July 31 for $1.425 million. It has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a pool.

Other million-dollar-plus homes for sale in the area according to their listings are:

• 165 Schneider Road, Elburn, $5.510 million, five bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, 84.3 acres

• 33W794 Mare Barn Lane, Wayne, $3.195 million, five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, 8,400 square feet

• 926 Sunset Road, Geneva, $2.975 million, five bedrooms, five baths, 4,281 square feet

• 921 S. Batavia Ave., Geneva, $2.5 million, five bedrooms, four bathrooms, 5,766 square feet

• 221 Hawley Lane, Geneva, $2.1 million, five bedrooms, seven and a half baths, 5,481 square feet

• 3S201 S. Raddant Road, Batavia Township, $1.49 million, five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, 7,160 square feet

• 2S291 Nelson Lake Road, Batavia Township, $1.395 million, five bedrooms four and a half baths, 10,142 square feet

• 729 Hawthorne Lane, Geneva, $1.349 million, four bedrooms, three baths, 3,991 square feet

• 4N891 Honey Hill Circle, Wayne, $1.299 million, five bedrooms, four bathrooms, 5,190 square feet

• 41W150 Campton Hills Road, Campton Hills, $2.995 million, five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, 10,000 square feet

• 38W055 Deeerpath Road, Batavia Township, $1.295 million, five bedrooms, six baths, 7,811 square feet

• 39W541 Walt Whitman Road, Campton Hills, $1,274,900, five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, 6,809 square feet

• 0S107 N. Mathewson Lane, Blackberry Township, $1.25 million, five bedrooms, five baths, 5,089 square feet

• 3452 Blazing Star Court, Geneva, $1.195 million, five beds, four baths, 3,528 square feet

• 447 Fairlee Court, Sugar Grove, $1.1 million, four bedrooms, five bathrooms, 7,369 square feet