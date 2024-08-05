St. Charles church to host fundraiser at Wine Exchange Aug. 15

St. Charles Episcopal Church will host a Feeding Ministries Fundraiser at The Wine Exchange in St. Charles on Thursday evening, Aug. 15. (Photo provided)

St. Charles Episcopal Church will host a Feeding Ministries Fundraiser at The Wine Exchange in St. Charles on Thursday evening, Aug. 15.

The fundraiser will go from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the Wine Exchange at 1 Illinois St., featuring wine tastings, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, a raffle and silent auctions, with the goal of raising enough funds to sustain their services that feed Fox Valley families in need.

The Episcopal Church has an extensive history of feeding those in need in the Fox Valley, with over 30 years of service to the Trinity Sandwich Board and Hesed House in Aurora, 15 years of their Free Spaghetti Dinner, and most recently adding Lazarus House to their ministry.

As corporate food donations have declined the need has increased, and the church now serves over 700 meals each month. The funds raised will help the church sustain their level of assistance and be prepared to handle any growth the community requires.

Additional wine will be available for purchase and non-alcoholic beverages will also be served.

Tickets cost $45 each and can be purchased on the St. Charles Episcopal Church website at stcharlesepiscopal.org.