Fermilab in Batavia to be in limited operations Aug. 26-Sept. 2

The main entrance to Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia. Fermilab will have limited operations and be closed to the public Aug. 26 to Sept. 9. (Rick West)

Fermi National Accelerator Labratory in Batavia will no longer close from Aug. 26 to Sept. 9, but will instead have limited operations for infrastructure maintenance and repairs, officials stated in an email.

During the week of Aug. 26, the majority of Fermilab staff will be on leave and the lab will be closed to the public, according to an email from spokeswoman Tracy Marc.

Fermi, the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science and the Fermi Research Alliance LLC – the management group for the particle physics and accelerator laboratory – collaborated and additional funding was made available, Marc said.

The lab will reopen to the public Sept. 3, after the Labor Day holiday.