Batavia City Council set to approve a proposed 159-unit subdivision

Members of the Batavia City Council will review plans for a proposed residential development west of downtown at their Aug 5 meeting. (Mark Foster)

Members of the Batavia City Council will review plans for a proposed residential development west of downtown at their Aug. 5 meeting.

Elgin developer Pulte Homes, LLC is proposing a residential development known as Ashton Ridge, which would construct 76 single family homes and 86 townhome residences on 32 acres of vacant land on both sides of McKee Street west of Van Nortwick Avenue and north of Wilson Street.

Site map for proposed subdivision development Ashton Ridge in Batavia. (Provided by City of Batavia)

As proposed, 19 townhomes, each consisting of four to six units with two to four bedrooms, would be constructed on the west side of the development south of McKee Street. The single family homes would range from 1,500 to 3,300 square feet with two to four bedrooms.

At a July 30 meeting, members of the Committee of the Whole recommended approval of the subdivision in a 6-2 voice vote without discussion. Aldermen Tony Malay and Abby Beck voted no and Sarah Vogelsinger, Dustin Pieper, Christopher Solfa, Mark Uher and Robin Barraza were absent.

City Council members also amended the land use and zoning for the land and approved the preliminary plans for the Ashton Ridge development at their May 6 meeting.

The development is expected to come back before City Council for possible final approval at their Aug. 5 meeting.