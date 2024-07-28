St. Charles Verlo Mattress hosts sleep specialist

Verlo Mattress will host a sleep specialist to discuss ways to improve sleep from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 29, at the store 2682 E. Main St., St. Charles. (Photo provided by Verlo Mattress)

Verlo Mattress of St. Charles will host sleep scientist, Kimberly Lemke to discuss ways to improve sleep from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 29 at the store, 2682 E. Main St., according to a news release.

The event is free and open to the public.

Lemke will discuss insights from her sleep science seminar.

“We need to go beyond just the ‘we need to sleep more’ advice and help people understand the secret that sleep is a daytime issue,” Lemke stated in the release.

“Our ultimate goal is to help the local community learn how to sleep better and help those struggling to get a good night’s rest,” general manager and co-owner Tommy Stetter stated in the release.

“After talking to Dr. Lemke, it’s clear to me that a great night’s sleep requires not only a great mattress but an education on the right daily routine to prepare yourself for a restful night,” Stetter stated in the release.