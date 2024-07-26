SciTech showcases science education in STEM Lab Open House Saturday in Batavia

Providing a collaborative space to spark scientific wonder, SciTech is hosting their STEM Lab Open House on Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, at 336 McKee Street, Batavia.

The event is open to all imaginative minds of any ages and will showcase SciTech’s newly upgraded Lab Space, provide an opportunity to meet their educators and learn about their programming, and participate in hands-on STEM activities.

SciTech provides educational workshops and programming designed to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers and innovators. They offer pre-K learning services, STEMshops for students of all ages, and tailor-made educational services for older students requiring special and unique needs.

“We want to foster that early love for science, technology, engineering, and math, getting kids curious to explore, invent, and test different theories,” executive director Amanda Mistretta said. “We are excited to show off our new faces and lab at the open house. We know people will love the hands-on activities throughout the building for kids and families to enjoy.”

For more than three decades, SciTech welcomed and challenged burgeoning scientific minds at its museum in Aurora. After the museum closed in 2021, the educators hit the road, bringing mobile interactive and immersive scientific workshops and programming to schools, park districts, and libraries throughout Aurora and the Fox River Valley.

This mobile outreach continues, with SciTech educators hosting programming like their recent K-5 Summer school program with the St. Charles School District and by hosting their inflatable planetarium Star Lab at local areas schools.

One of their new faces is Mary Johnston, the new Director of Programs and Education, who brings over two decades of experience in special education and a focus on STEM instructing.

“Kids don’t always receive access to the same experiences based upon their unique needs,” said Johnston. “It’s really important for us that no matter what impacts a child, they aren’t limited in what they can achieve. We want to foster openness and curiosity.”

In addition to their elementary and middle school-age programs, SciTech features a first-in-the-area adaptive STEM program for children and adults with unique and complex needs. They are also launching Pre-K learning services for 3-5 year-olds on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“We’re really excited to have a very child-led STEM experience so our youngest learners can get that great curious and exploration foundation,” said Johnston. “Our favorite kind of learners are those who are a little hesitant to jump right in. We understand their needs and really create a nurturing and safe environment where they can take risks and explore and try different things.”

To celebrate their new facilities, the Batavia Chamber of Commerce hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with SciTech’s educators and staff on July 25.

SciTech will be hosting another Summer program from Aug. 3-7 for students going into first and second grade. The educational workshops are based around the science of nature. Past activities have included a day focused on the science of trees, the engineering of water wheels, the construction of rafts made of natural materials like bark and grasses that children floated down the river, and roasting s’mores in solar ovens constructed of a pizza box and the solar energy provided by the Sun.

SciTech also offers programs for elementary and middle school students during days off from school.

Upcoming STEMshops involve Harry Potter-themed interactive scientific fun and inventor classes, where students create their own robotic arms and learn how to construct a light circuit.

More information on their upcoming educational programming and services can be found at goscitech.org.