Geneva business community organizes to help Pärla after fire

Volunteers from the Geneva business community assist in the clean up after a fire Monday, July 22, at a retail store, Pärla, 122 Hamilton St., Geneva. (Provided by Kristen Cornelio)

A Geneva business that was damaged by fire this week is getting help from the community on the clean up work.

The Geneva Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the Monday, July 22 fire at Pärla, 122 Hamilton St., which began in the front of the store. Fire Chief Mike Antenore had said it was not considered intentional and no accelerant was involved.

Pärla is a consignment store of home decor on two floors.

“It’s too early to say what the estimate of damage is,” said Kristen Cornelio, the business’ social media coordinator. “But it went all the way up to the second level, which was filled with merchandise. The entire building inside suffered damage. It’s just devastating. My heart just aches for (owner) Dawn.”

Cornelio organized a cleanup to assist owner Dawn Muir and local small business owners and community members came together to offer help and donate supplies.

“Everyone was wearing masks because the smoke smell was so extreme,” Cornelio said. “We were slowly taking out one room at a time and we were removing the breakables and bubble wrapping and packing and boxing.”

In addition to Cornelio, other volunteers were Tom and Jennifer Feltes, owners of The Royal Wren, and their son; Sandy Sirisomsack, co-owner of Cravings; Chuck Osborne, co-owner of Harvey’s Tales; Lynne Ball, owner of Liz & Kate Boutique; Shari Ralish, former owner of Peaceful Parlour; Kelly Vass from State Street Jewelers; Jeremy Pena of Crystal Life Technology; and Cathy Humphreys and Amy Goedken, owners of Up North Wine Tasting Room.

In a show of solidarity, local Geneva businesses united to assist in the clean up following a fire Monday, July 22, at retail store, Pärla, 122 Hamilton St., Geneva. Gia Mia donated lunch. Volunteers are Tom Feltes, of The Royal Wren, (left), Jake and Sean Wong, sons of co-owner Max Won Cravings; Chuck Osborne, co-owner of Harvey’s Tales; Shari Ralish, former owner of Peaceful Parlour; Jeremy Pena of Crystal Life Technology; and Kristen Cornelio of Kristen Holley LLC. (Provided by Kristen Cornelio)

“BG Hospitality’s Gia Mia restaurant from the Geneva location generously provided lunch for the volunteers, demonstrating the strong community spirit and support for Pärla during this difficult time,” Cornelio said.

As the owner is in the early stages of navigating the fire’s aftermath, community members can follow her social media for updates on how to assist via Facebook or Instagram at @parla_geneva.

Anyone willing to donate packing tape and bubble wrap may do so at the Geneva Chamber of Commerce office, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays at 8 S. Third St., Geneva.

Cravings, 113 W. State St., donated a portion of sales Tuesday, July 23 and Wednesday, July 24 to assist Pärla.

And Up North Wine Tasting Room, 9 N. Second St., will donate a portion of their proceeds from 2 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 25.

“The process is going to be a long road for her and we want to keep the momentum of helping Dawn,” Cornelio said. “She opened last year at the beginning of April and just celebrated her one-year anniversary.”