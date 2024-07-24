Corn Boil returns to Sugar Grove this weekend

Ella (8) and Ben (10) Polanski of Naperville, enjoy ears of corn at the Sugar Grove Corn Boil on Saturday, July 22, 2023 in Sugar Grove. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Sugar Grove’s annual Corn Boil Festival will return this weekend from Thursday July 25 to Sunday July 28 bringing carnival rides, live entertainment, competitions and bubbling bowls of golden corn to the campus of John Shields Elementary School and Volunteer Park.

This year, in addition to the highly anticipated traditions of fireworks, bingo and other entertainment, the festival will feature an expanded carnival, the return of the medallion hunt and several new games and competitions.

Festival organizers are seeking additional volunteers to help out.

Daily Events and Entertainment

The festival kicks off at 5 p.m. Thursday, with the carnival until 10 p.m., and food trucks and the beer garden will also be open.

This year, the carnival has been expanded to occupy more space, bringing a greater variety of rides and games for everyone to enjoy. Guests can purchase unlimited ride wristband at the event for $35.

Kids have fun on the carnival rides during the Sugar Grove Corn Boil on Saturday, July 22, 2023 in Sugar Grove. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Live music from The Fortunate Sons begins at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday

The medallion hunt will return for the first time in years, promising a $50 cash prize to the person who finds it. They will also be recognized during the opening ceremonies on Friday, where they will be presented with the 2024 Sugar Grove Corn Boil glass medallion.

The festival opens at 4 p.m. on Friday and the parade will kick off at 5 p.m., starting at Municipal and Bastian Drives and conclude at the park, where the opening ceremonies will commence. All Sugar Grove faith-based organizations, community groups, and youth organizations are invited to participate.

Bingo will be returning to the festival this year from 5 to 10 p.m on Friday, where players 18 and older can compete for the 50/50 pot.

Live music from Strung Out Chicago, Fresh Hops, Jimmy Nick and Don’t Tell Mama will rock the stage from 6 to 11 p.m. on Friday.

The Craft & Vendor Market will held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. This year it will be relocated and expanded inside the gym and multi-purpose room of the school.

There will also be a “Community Corner” for nonprofit community organizations to share their missions and connect with festival-goers. Outdoor space is still available for vendors who would like to participate.

Taylor (8) and Breanna (12) Glover of Aurora, enjoy ice cream cones at the Sugar Grove Corn Boil on Saturday, July 22, 2023 in Sugar Grove. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Guests attending the Craft & Vendor Market will be entered into a free raffle for a chance to win one of more than 60 prizes.

This year’s festival will feature the first ever Corn Boil Cornhole tournament, where guests can participate in both competitive and social divisions and have a chance to win a $250 grand prize. The tournament will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 27, near the VIP tent. Those wishing to participate should register by 1 p.m.

Live music from Liv Hatfield, Serendipity and American English will take the stage from 5 to 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

On Sunday, car enthusiasts can attend the car show beginning at 9 a.m., which will feature a variety of classic and modern vehicles. Car show winners will be announced at 2 p.m.

Live music from Duke Band and The Chain will play from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Volunteers Needed

Corn Boil organizers are seeking dedicated volunteers to help make this year’s festival a success. Groups of volunteers are needed each day to cook and sell food in the Corn Pavilion, drive shuttles, and staff the information tent, VIP tent and beer garden.

Those interested in volunteering should visit the festival’s website at sugargrovecornboil.org and follow the links at the bottom of the page.

For more information and a detailed list of activities, visit our website at http://sugargrovecornboil.org. Contact: Sugar Grove Corn Boil Committee Email: info@sugargrovecornboil.org