Brenda Holzer Memorial Foundation to host fundraiser at Batavia Portillo’s

The Brenda Holzer Memorial Foundation and Portillo’s are teaming up to host a fundraising event from 5 to 8 p.m. on July 29, 2024, at the Portillo’s at 531 N. Randall Road in Batavia. (Provided by the Brenda Holzer Memorial )

The Brenda Holzer Memorial Foundation and Portillo’s are teaming up to host a fundraising event from 5 to 8 p.m. July 29 at the Portillo’s at 531 N. Randall Road in Batavia.

Twenty percent of all sales during the event will go to the foundation and be used to benefit children with disabilities.

The Brenda Holzer Memorial Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in memory of Brenda Holzer, a longtime Kendall County para-educator, which serves children with special needs and their families.

Kendall County para-educator Brenda Holzer (left) with former student, Meadow Klingen (right). (Photo Provided by the Brenda Holzer Memorial Foundation)

To participate, mention the fundraiser when placing an order, or use code PORTILLOS22 at checkout for online orders.

Brenda Holzer Memorial Foundation team members will also be inside the restaurant during the event.