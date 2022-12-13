Family of late YSD115 para-educator Brenda Holzer launches foundation to aid area children with disabilities

The Brenda Holzer Memorial Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization aimed to support children with disabilities in the Kendall County area.

The Holzer family established the foundation in memory of Brenda Holzer, a longtime Kendall County para-educator, who died tragically in a hiking accident while on vacation in New Mexico this March.

The Holzer family. (from left to right: Michael, Jacob, Melanie, Nicholas and Brenda Holzer) (Photo Provided by the Brenda Holzer Memorial Foundation)

Melanie Holzer is Brenda’s daughter and president of the foundation. Melanie’s brothers, Nicholas and Jacob Holzer, are secretary and advisory board member, respectively, and her father, Michael Holzer is treasurer.

Melanie said the foundation was her father’s idea, but the family has been working as a collective to get it started.

When planning Brenda’s funeral, the Holzer family asked that in lieu of flowers, loved ones donate to a fund that the family would then give to an organization that helps children with disabilities.

Michael then decided they would establish their own foundation that would accept donations and disperse them directly to the community Brenda served.

“It has obviously been a tough year for us, but we’ve still been able to make so much progress, getting the foundation up and running,” Melanie said. “I’m sure she would be thrilled.”

Brenda grew up in Aurora and graduated from Aurora Central Catholic High School in 1985 before earning her bachelor’s degree in communication from Illinois State University.

After Brenda and Michael married, they moved to Yorkville to raise their family and Brenda started working as a para-educator in Yorkville SD#115 in 2011.

Brenda worked with children with disabilities in pre-school and kindergarten for 11 years at several schools in the county, including Yorkville Grade School, Bristol Grade School and Circle Center Grade School in Yorkville SD#115 and P.H. Miller Grade School in Plano SD#88.

Melanie said her mother’s gentle, kind and patient nature made her a perfect fit for the job.

The Brenda Holzer Memorial Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that helps support children with disabilities in the Kendall County area through improving accessibility, advocacy, understanding. (Photo Provided by the Brenda Holzer Memorial Foundation)

“She loved children,” Melanie said. “There was something about her, she could just connect with anyone.”

The foundation launched officially on Brenda’s birthday, Nov. 12. Melanie said they are currently working on fundraising and establishing the foundation’s direction, and are encouraging anyone who is in need of help or has suggestions to reach out.

Melanie said they will lend their services wherever the need takes them. They are hoping the foundation will be able to work directly with families in need as well as with schools and organizations that help families with disabilities.

Working directly with families, Melanie said they intend to provide equipment like wheelchairs and vests and help cover therapy and insurance bills. She said they are also open to giving monetary donations to families with disabilities who are struggling financially.

Melanie said they also plan to use their funds to assist school districts’ special education departments and work with existing organizations that provide disability assistance.

Melanie said they are thrilled with the community support they have received since opening in November.

The foundation held its first fundraiser last week, selling handmade ornaments, which sold out in an hour and a half. Melanie said they are hoping to launch an apparel store on their website in the new year and host a 5K race in the spring.

Melanie said with fundraising going well, they are looking to start contacting families and using the funds how they intended.

“We can’t wait to begin making connections,” Melanie said. “We’re very hopeful for the new year.”

Those who wish to contribute can make monetary donations to the foundation’s website, and those in need should contact contact@bhmemorialfoundation.org.

“I think she would be so proud and excited that we’re carrying on her legacy.” Melanie said. “I’m sure she’s looking down proud of everything we’ve gotten done.”