Anderson Humane in Batavia to host walk and 5K to benefit animal rescue

Batavia area community members can raise funds that save the lives of pets in Kane County by participating in Anderson Humane’s Walk4Animals on Sept. 14 at the Batavia Riverwalk at 100 N. Island Avenue.

Anderson Humane’s mission is to provide animals with life-changing care and food, shelter, medical care, and most importantly, the love and respect they deserve. Funds raised at the event will help Anderson Humane find homes for 4,000 pets and provide care for 3,000 injured and orphaned wild animals this year.

Participants can compete in the 5K race or walk 1.65 miles at their own pace along the Batavia Riverwalk, and all are encouraged to wear purple.

The event will feature Anderson’s ambassador Isabella the Virginia Opossum, a visit from Wings & Talons, refreshments, vendors and more.

Registration for the event is now open. Participants can register as an individual, as a team or as a business, with prizes to be awarded to teams and individuals based on the amount of funds they raise.

The 5K will be timed and will cost $45 per entry when purchased in advance or $60 on the day of the race. The 1.65 mile walk will cost $25 per entry or $10 per person under the age of 18.

Schedule of Events:

6:45 a.m. – 5K Registration

7:45 a.m. – Walk4Animals Registration

8:00 a.m. – 5K Begins

8:50 a.m. – 5K Awards

9:00 a.m. – Walk Launch

10:30 a.m. – Awards | Refreshments | Vendors

Medals will be awarded to the 1st & 2nd Men & Women 5K participants by age categories; 14 & Under, 15-24, 25-34, 35-44, 45-54, 55-64, and 65 and over.

Walk4Animals participants will receive awards for the highest individual fundraiser, highest team fundraiser and the Spirit Award.

Race packet pick-up will start Thursday, Sept. 12 from noon - 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and at 6:45 a.m. on race day.

For more information or to register, visit the event webpage at runsignup.com/Race/IL/Batavia/Walk4Animals5KRunWalk.