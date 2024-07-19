Kane County seeks udpates from businesses who sustained storm damage

Several trees throughout Elburn were damaged after a storm the evening of Monday, July 15, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

The Kane County Office of Emergency Management is working with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security to determine if Kane County qualifies for financial assistance due to the impact of the severe storms this week, officials announced in a news release.

They are looking for information from Kane County businesses who may have uninsured or underinsured losses related to the storms, such as:

· Structural damage to buildings

· Loss of business due to power outage

· Loss of inventory due to damage or power outage, such as loss of the contents of a freezer or refrigerator

If your business has any of these or similar expenses related to the storms on Sunday, July 14 and Monday, July 15, email information to KaneCountyEOC@KaneCountyIL.gov:

· Business name

· Address

· Phone number

· Point of contact name, phone number and email

· A description of the losses with an estimate of the uninsured cost

Staff will reach out if more information is needed.

Any farms that have been impacted should reach out to the local USDA Service Center, 2315 Dean St., Suit 100, St. Charles.

The acting director is Kristine Sawyer, 630-584-7960, ext. 2 or email kristine.sawyer@usda.gov.