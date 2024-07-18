2 injured in Campton Hills crash between car and semi- trailer

First responders aid two women in a sedan that drove under the rear tandem axles of a loaded semi-trailer Thursday, June 19 in Campton Hills. (Provided by Campton Hills Police)

Campton Hills police and rescue workers responded to a Thursday morning crash where a sedan drove under the rear axles of a loaded semi-trailer weighing about 80,000 pounds carrying feed, according to a news release.

The driver, a 70-year-old woman, and front passenger, a 77-year-old woman, were both injured.

The driver was treated and released from Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. The passenger, who had to be extricated, was flown to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove in critical condition, the release stated.

The crash occurred shortly before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Illinois Route 47 and McDonald Road.

A Nissan Altima sedan drove underneath the axles of a 53-foot trailer attached to a Kenworth semi truck.

According to the preliminary investigation and witness accounts, the Nissan was stopped at the stop sign westbound on McDonald Road at Route 47, and the semi was traveling south on Route 47, the release stated.

For unknown reasons, the Nissan entered the intersection and drove under the rear tandem axles of the loaded trailer as it was partially through the intersection, the release stated.

The semi-trailer truck driver reported no injuries.

Pingree Grove & Countryside Fire Protection District handled the emergency response for the Nissan occupants.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Kane County Emergency Management and the the Elburn-Campton Hills Citizens Emergency Response Team assisted with traffic control, as the road was closed for about six hours.

The Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting Campton Hills police in the crash investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Campton Hills police at 630-584-0330.