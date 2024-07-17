Maple Park’s Lodi Tap House now taking orders for beer advent calendars

Lodi Tap House in Maple Park is celebrating “Christmas in July” with the launch of its 5th annual Craft Beer Advent Calendar pre-sale, available now until July 31, 2024. (Provided by Lodi Tap )

Lodi Tap House in Maple Park is celebrating “Christmas in July” with the launch of its 5th annual Craft Beer Advent Calendar pre-sale.

The one-of-a-kind advent calendar features 24 of Illinois’ finest craft breweries from across the state, and is available exclusively for pre-sale now until July 31.

All of the surprise beers featured in the 2024 advent calendar are limited-edition beers brewed exclusively for the this special release and can only be purchased through the Lodi Tap House advent calendar.

A cider and mead version of the advent calendar is also available for pre-order.

Customers who order the advent calendar early will secure the discounted price of $89.99 and the $10 delivery fee will be waived. Customers will select a purchase delivery location (one of dozens of Illinois breweries) where they will be able to pick up the calendars on November 1.

Lodi is also offering the seasonal favorite, Obscurity Brewing’s Island of Misfit beers, which customers can add on to their order for an additional $11.99 per four-pack.

The price of the advent calendars will increase to $99.99 on Aug. 1.

“We’re very excited to bring back our craft beer and cider advent calendars this year. We started the advent calendar to capture the spirit and passion people have for craft beer to help celebrate the holiday season,” Lodi Tap House and Illinois Crafted Hospitality co-owner Luke Goucher said in a news release. “There are more than 300 microbreweries in Illinois and we are proud to partner with 24 across the state to highlight and showcase all the different varieties of beer enjoyed and created. It’s a great way to celebrate each other, small businesses, the holidays, and the creativity of new and exciting beers that have never been featured before,” .

This year’s calendar will feature 13 new breweries, eight breweries returning from 2023 and three breweries returning from the “vault” of years past.

The featured breweries in the 2024 beer advent calendar include:

To secure a 2024 Advent Calendars, visit loditaphouse.com. For more information, contact advent@loditaphouse.com.