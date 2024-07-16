Shodeen withdraws petition in Geneva for partial demolition of blacksmith shop

The inside of the circa 1843 limestone blacksmith shop at the former Mill Race property at 4 E. State St., Geneva, shows there had once been a fire that charred the roof. Shodeen Family Foundation withdrew a petition for a partial demolition on Tuesday, July 16, amid ongoing talks with city officials. (Photo provided by David Patzelt)

The Geneva Historic Preservation Commission canceled a public hearing scheduled for Tuesday night to hear a new petition for a partial demolition of an historic blacksmith shop at 4 E. State St.

Property owner Shodeen Family Foundation filed a request June 27 to “demolish and remove the existing wood roof structure due to fire damage, rot and general deterioration, down to the top surface of the stone walls,” records show.

Today, Shodeen withdrew the application, resulting in the canceled public hearing.

David Patzelt, president of the Shodeen group, said it was decided to withdraw the application during ongoing talks with city officials about the property.

“The thought was that since we are having some discussions – good discussions – with the city of Geneva, and in keeping with our long history or practice of working with the cituy of Geneva, we thought it apropos to withddraw that application and see if we can continue those discussions before taking any further action,” Patzelt said.

The circa 1843 Alexander Brothers’ Blacksmith Shop has Historic Landmark designation. It was declared one of nine Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois for 2023 by Landmarks Illinois, a historic preservation nonprofit.

Shortly after losing a lawsuit June 10 against the city because it denied a full demolition of the former blacksmith shop, Shodeen filed a request for the partial demolition.

Shodeen sought to “demolish and remove the existing wood roof structure due to fire damage, rot and general deterioration, down to the top surface of the stone walls,” records show.

The owners are also sought to remove the temporary wood-framed walls and install a protective tarpaulin covering over the exposed surface, records show.

Patzelt would not comment further about plans to deal with the fire damaged roof and other deterioration.

Shodeen bought the 1.3 acre site on the corner of Illinois Routes 38 and 25 in 2014.

The Shodeen Family Foundation, which now owns the site, lobbied to be allowed to demolish the former blacksmith shop because it was too expensive to restore or repurpose.

Preservationists countered that the company was not considering all its options for potential reuse of the historic site.