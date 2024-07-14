Kane County recycling event will include electronics, clothing, batteries and more

Kane County’s Recycling Program will host its annual Recycling Extravaganza from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 20 at 540 S. Randall Road in St. Charles. (Photo provided)

Kane County’s Recycling Program will host its annual Recycling Extravaganza from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 20 at 540 S. Randall Road in St. Charles.

A large variety of materials will be accepted, some of which are only collect once a year. Some items will have a cost associated with their collection.

There will be no confidential document shredding at the event. The next county event with shredding will be Sept. 28.

For the best event experience, participants should adhere to the following guidelines:

Arrive between 8 and 11:45 a.m. Do not arrive early, as it creates a long, unmoving line before the start of the event.

Approach the event from the south (traveling northbound) to make an easy right turn into the driveway. The left turn lane for southbound traffic may close if long back-ups occur during the event.

Batteries should be sorted by type prior to arrival as follows: Type 1 - all alkaline batteries regardless of shape, Type 2 - all button cells and all single use alkaline-equivalent lithium batteries, Type 3 - all rechargeable batteries under 11 lbs.

Wet lead acid batteries, e.g. car or sump pump batteries, and other batteries over 11 lbs. will not be accepted. Please alert event staff if you are brining any damaged rechargeable batteries.

Bulbs should be sorted prior to arrival as follows: fluorescent tubes should be separated from linear LED lights and should not be bound together. CFLs, LEDs and HIDs should be in separate containers, loose and not in original packaging. Incandescent and halogen bulbs will not be accepted.

Use the event map and info below, and pack in reverse order so that the materials for the first stations are closest to the doors/truck hatch.

Items accepted in the order encountered on site:

Station 1 - Electronics, clothing and textiles: computers, TVs and computer monitors (Cost*), DVD players, fax machines, printers, copiers, keyboards, mice, cables, receivers, tablets, phones, video game systems and more games, etc. Clean clothing, textiles, shoes and wearable accessories in useable or damaged condition. Any flattened corrugated cardboard or box board.

Station 2 - Books: Text books, kids’ books, hard and soft cover books in good condition. Donated items will be sorted for reuse and items without reuse value will be recycled. This station will also accept shredded paper from home shredding in paper bags stapled closed.

Station 3 - Bicycles and accessories: Adult, children’s and youth bikes in repairable condition, helmets, baskets, bike bells, etc.

Station 4 - Styrofoam: Clean food service foam. Stains are okay, chunks and goo are not. Block and sheet Styrofoam (marked plastic #6), Styrofoam coolers. No packing peanuts or non-polystyrene foams.

Station 5 - Batteries, tubes and bulbs: Dry cell batteries - Batteries and bulbs should be sorted as described above. Holiday string lights should go to station 1.

Station 6 - Aerosols, compressed gas, child car seats, smoke and CO detectors: Full or empty spray cans accepted, and small canisters of CO2 (max size 20 oz.), MAPP gas (max size 14 oz.), Isobutane (max size 16 oz.), Propane (max size 16oz.). There will be a cost associated with recycling these items.

Station 7 - Latex-based paints and coatings: Latex (water-based) paint and coatings in liquid state. Dried up latex-based products can be put in regular trash. Oil-based paints, stains and other coatings are a hazardous waste and will not be accepted. There will be a cost associated with recycling these items.

Recycling costs will be payable directly to on-site vendors with cash or card:

TVs and Computer Monitors: $25 for screens under 21″ and $35 for screens over 21″. No fee for laptops, tablets, or all-in-one desktop machines

Aerosols: $1 per item

Compressed gas: CO2 (max size 20 oz.), MAPP gas (max size 14 oz.), Isobutane (max size 16 oz.) - all $1 per container, Propane (max size 16oz.) - $4 per container

Child car seats: $10 per seat to cover disassembly and transportation

Smoke and CO detectors: $1 per item

Latex paint and coatings: $1 per quart or smaller, $3 per gallon, $5 per 2-gallon can, $15 per 5-gallon bucket

The following will not be collected:

Carpet or carpet padding.

Household hazardous wastes other than allowable aerosols, bulbs & batteries.

Spray adhesives or expanding foams, oven cleaners, spray sealants or self-defense sprays.

Tires.

Bubble wrap or packing peanuts.

Large household appliances, “white goods” or refrigerant-containing appliances.

Whole exercise equipment.

Wooden box speakers, furniture.

Wet-cell lead acid batteries (e.g., car or sump pump batteries) or batteries weighing over 11 lbs.

Materials generated in the course of operating a business.

For more information, visit the Recycling Program website at www.kanecountyil.gov/Recycling/Pages/recyclingEvents.aspx. With more questions, contact the program coordinator Clair Ryanat recycle@kanecountyil.gov or 630-208-3841.