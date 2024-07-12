Geneva Library Friends host annual used book sale

(Left to right) Friends of Geneva Public Library volunteers Bonnie Kovacs, Silva Gramlich and Pat Anderson (all of Geneva) share a laugh as they sort books for a previous book sale at the library. This year's sale is July 26-28. (Sandy Bressner photo)

The Friends of the Geneva Public Library will host their annual used book sale, July 26-28, offering thousands of gently-used books in the library meeting room, 227 S. Seventh St., Geneva.

The sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 26; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27; and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 28, according to a news release.

There will be a $5 admission charge from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday and books will be half price on Sunday.

Adult and children’s hardcover books will be $2; adult paperbacks will be $1 to $2; and board books for young children will be 50 cents.

The Friends will accept credit cards, cash and checks as payment, the release stated.

All proceeds from the sale will help the Friends support essential library services and programs, including One Book, One Community and the Summer Challenge.

he One Book, One Community is an annual community-wide reading event dedicated to creating a shared conversation through a ranges of activities.

The Summer Challenge involves participants reading, watching, listening and attending library programs to earn chances to win prizes.

More information about the book sale is available online at gpld.org.

More information about the Friends of the Library is available online at gpld.org.