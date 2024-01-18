Beyond the Bookshelves: One Book One Community 2024 launches

Lauren Maxwell introduced the One Book, One Community initiative at the Geneva Public Library last year. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Join the Geneva Public Library for its third annual One Book, One Community kickoff event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. Participate in the community art project, pick up your book and join the reading adventure.

For adults, the book is “You Are Here” by Karin Lin-Greenberg

For families, the book is “In the Neighborhood” by Rocio Bonilla

Giveaway copies are sponsored by Friends of Geneva Public Library and available while supplies last.

Our expert staff can help you bring your Tiny Art vision to life or you can take supplies home with you. Tiny art submissions will be displayed at the library throughout the One Book, One Community series. We also have several community events for adults and families in February and March. Check our calendar at gpld.org and save these dates:

• One Book, One Community Community-Wide Book Discussion: Join us from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, and bring your unique perspective to our guided discussion of “You Are Here.” Hear from our panel of esteemed Genevans and share your thoughts. Save your spot at gpld.org.

• One Book, One Community Neighborhood Festival Celebration: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 9. We will have activities throughout the first floor that celebrate Geneva’s community spirit.

The librarian recommends

“ ‘The All-American’ by Joe Milan Jr. is darkly humorous and truly compelling. Bucky is an average American 17-year-old running back who dreams of a full ride scholarship so he can escape his small town. There is only one problem: He’s not American. Bucky discovers the citizenship paperwork his parents filled out never went through. He’s deported “home” to South Korea and experiences a dizzying introduction to Korean society. Follow Bucky as he navigates his new reality and finds something he didn’t even know he was looking for,” librarian Rebekah Noggle said.

• Christine Lazaris is the executive director for the Geneva Public Library. The “Beyond the Bookshelves” column runs the third Thursday of each month. Feedback can be sent to editorial@kcchronicle.com.